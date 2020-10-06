KLST Afternoon Forecast: Tuesday, October 6th

We will continue our sunny streak today, with highs in the low to mid 90s, and winds from the south and southeast around 5-10 mph. Tonight, we will have clear skies, calm winds, and lows in the 50s and 60s. Tomorrow will have temperatures a slight bit cooler, with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s and calm winds. Heading to the weekend, we will have temperatures getting closer to triple digits again, but a cold front next week will drop us around 20-25 degrees for highs.

Hurricane Delta continues to strengthen quickly, already at a category four hurricane with winds up to 130 mph. It is expected to head over the Yucatan peninsula in Mexico, before moving to the Gulf and heading towards New Orleans. Delta has a good chance of absorbing the remnants of Gamma, but will lose a decent amount of steam before making landfall in the same area Hurricane Laura landed earlier this summer.