KLST Afternoon Forecast: Tuesday, October 27th

We will continue seeing winter-like conditions around the region as we get into our Tuesday, with highs only in the 30s for most, and continued light rain showers and sleet. Winds will continue from a northern direction around 10-15 mph into the evening as well. Lows will hover close to freezing temperatures. Tomorrow will start off on the colder side, with freezing rain still around, but will leave by mid morning, and we can expect plenty of sunny skies, and highs getting back to the 50s for most of the region. We can expect 60s and 70s for highs through the weekend and into next week. Halloween is looking decent with temperatures feeling more like fall, and partly cloudy skies.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!