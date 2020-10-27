KLST Afternoon Forecast: Tuesday, October 27th

SAN ANGELO, Texas - Due to icy weather conditions on roadways, overpasses and bridges and anticipated continued precipitation and freezing temperatures throughout the morning and afternoon, San Angelo ISD campuses and offices will be CLOSED for the day, today, October 27, 2020 for the safety of our students and staff. Students and staff will return to campuses and offices tomorrow, Wednesday, October 28, 2020. There will be no expectation of online attendance for Virtual Academy students and in-person students.

SAISD has been in constant contact with the National Weather Service, TxDOT, the Department of Public Safety and other local agencies. In addition, SAISD crews began driving the roads this morning at 4:00 a.m. to assess driving conditions.