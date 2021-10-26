KLST Afternoon Forecast: Tuesday, October 26th

For the rest of our day, we are looking to have plenty of sunshine with a few clouds around the region. Temperatures will be in the 80s and 90s for the Concho Valley. Winds will continue to come in from the south a bit on the breezy side, with speeds up to 20 miles per hour and gusts up to 30. Later tonight, we are looking to have late night showers and storms developing around the viewing area. Showers are expected to start around 10 pm in the west, and move out of the eastern edge of the region by 4-5 am Wednesday morning. Temperatures will drop to the 50s for lows and winds will vary in directions, coming in around 10-15 mph. After the storms pass early tomorrow morning, we will have plenty of clear skies and sunshine all day Wednesday. Highs will only reach the 70s. Winds will gust up to 35 miles per hour. Moisture levels will drop quite a bit, so dry conditions will be back in the area. The rest of the week is looking to be on the sunny side with dry conditions and cooler temperatures sticking around for a bit. Highs will be in the 70s. This weekend looks to have temperatures reaching the 80s for highs with a mix of sun and clouds for Sunday. Another batch of showers look to move into the region next Monday, and temperatures also look to drop back to the 70s, giving us more of the fall-like conditions we have been looking forward to for a while.