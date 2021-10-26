KLST Afternoon Forecast: Tuesday, October 26th

Weather
Posted:

For the rest of our day, we are looking to have plenty of sunshine with a few clouds around the region. Temperatures will be in the 80s and 90s for the Concho Valley. Winds will continue to come in from the south a bit on the breezy side, with speeds up to 20 miles per hour and gusts up to 30. Later tonight, we are looking to have late night showers and storms developing around the viewing area. Showers are expected to start around 10 pm in the west, and move out of the eastern edge of the region by 4-5 am Wednesday morning. Temperatures will drop to the 50s for lows and winds will vary in directions, coming in around 10-15 mph. After the storms pass early tomorrow morning, we will have plenty of clear skies and sunshine all day Wednesday. Highs will only reach the 70s. Winds will gust up to 35 miles per hour. Moisture levels will drop quite a bit, so dry conditions will be back in the area. The rest of the week is looking to be on the sunny side with dry conditions and cooler temperatures sticking around for a bit. Highs will be in the 70s. This weekend looks to have temperatures reaching the 80s for highs with a mix of sun and clouds for Sunday. Another batch of showers look to move into the region next Monday, and temperatures also look to drop back to the 70s, giving us more of the fall-like conditions we have been looking forward to for a while.

Sunny

San Angelo

87°F Sunny Feels like 89°
Wind
19 mph S
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 57F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
57°F Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 57F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
16 mph WSW
Precip
65%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny/Wind

Robert Lee

87°F Sunny/Wind Feels like 89°
Wind
20 mph S
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then becoming mostly clear after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low around 55F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
55°F Thunderstorms early, then becoming mostly clear after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low around 55F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
16 mph WSW
Precip
62%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

82°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 84°
Wind
19 mph S
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 54F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
54°F Thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 54F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
16 mph WSW
Precip
73%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny/Wind

Mertzon

84°F Sunny/Wind Feels like 86°
Wind
20 mph S
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, with mainly clear skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 54F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
54°F Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, with mainly clear skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 54F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
19 mph WSW
Precip
59%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny/Wind

Eden

84°F Sunny/Wind Feels like 85°
Wind
21 mph S
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 54F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
54°F Thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 54F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
20 mph SW
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

