KLST Afternoon Forecast: Tuesday, October 20th

As we continue through the day, temperatures will be getting into the mid to upper 80s for highs, and skies will continue to clear out. Winds will pick up speed this afternoon, coming mostly from the south up to 20 mph. Tonight will have mostly clear skies with lows in the 60s and winds from the southeast 5-10 mph. Tomorrow will have a few morning clouds, but otherwise we can expect sunny skies. Highs will be back in the mid to upper 80s and winds will be from the south 5-15 mph.

A cold front is expected on Friday, dropping temperatures to the 60s for highs, but we will bounce back to the low to mid 80s for the weekend. The beginning of next week will deliver a larger mass of cold air, dropping some temperatures down 40 degrees, and rain showers and sleet can be expected with this system across the region.