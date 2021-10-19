KLST Afternoon Forecast: Tuesday, October 19th

For the rest of our Tuesday afternoon, we are looking to have plenty of sunny skies across the Concho Valley. Temperatures will climb to the low to mid 80s for most of the region and winds will continue to come from the south as a light breeze around 10-15 mph. As we get into the evening hours, we are looking to have a few clouds move into the region, otherwise we will have mostly clear skies. Temperatures will drop to the 50s and a bit in the 60s. Winds will continue to be light from the south up to ten miles per hour. Tomorrow will give us similar conditions and temperatures. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s and winds will be steadily coming from the south up to ten miles per hour. Moisture levels will be a bit increased for the day, so with the lighter winds, the humidity in the area will make the temperatures feel warmer than they are. Higher levels of moisture will continue to stick around for the rest of the week. We are looking at more sunshine than clouds, with Thursday giving us partly cloudy skies. Heading into next week, we will have mostly cloudy skies to start off on Monday, but temperatures will still be a bit warmer than average, reaching the mid 80s for highs in most of the region.
San Angelo84°F Sunny Feels like 84°
- Wind
- 14 mph S
- Humidity
- 42%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
58°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 58F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 11 mph S
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Full Moon
Robert Lee84°F Sunny Feels like 84°
- Wind
- 15 mph S
- Humidity
- 41%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
58°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 58F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 15 mph S
- Precip
- 11%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Full Moon
Eldorado79°F Sunny Feels like 80°
- Wind
- 15 mph S
- Humidity
- 47%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
60°F Partly cloudy skies. Low near 60F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 15 mph S
- Precip
- 8%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Full Moon
Mertzon82°F Sunny Feels like 82°
- Wind
- 15 mph S
- Humidity
- 42%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
59°F Partly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 15 mph S
- Precip
- 7%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Full Moon
Eden80°F Sunny Feels like 81°
- Wind
- 14 mph S
- Humidity
- 46%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
61°F Some clouds. Low 61F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 15 mph S
- Precip
- 11%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Full Moon
