KLST Afternoon Forecast: Tuesday, October 19th

For the rest of our Tuesday afternoon, we are looking to have plenty of sunny skies across the Concho Valley. Temperatures will climb to the low to mid 80s for most of the region and winds will continue to come from the south as a light breeze around 10-15 mph. As we get into the evening hours, we are looking to have a few clouds move into the region, otherwise we will have mostly clear skies. Temperatures will drop to the 50s and a bit in the 60s. Winds will continue to be light from the south up to ten miles per hour. Tomorrow will give us similar conditions and temperatures. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s and winds will be steadily coming from the south up to ten miles per hour. Moisture levels will be a bit increased for the day, so with the lighter winds, the humidity in the area will make the temperatures feel warmer than they are. Higher levels of moisture will continue to stick around for the rest of the week. We are looking at more sunshine than clouds, with Thursday giving us partly cloudy skies. Heading into next week, we will have mostly cloudy skies to start off on Monday, but temperatures will still be a bit warmer than average, reaching the mid 80s for highs in most of the region.

Sunny

San Angelo

84°F Sunny Feels like 84°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 58F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
58°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 58F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Sunny

Robert Lee

84°F Sunny Feels like 84°
Wind
15 mph S
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 58F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
58°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 58F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph S
Precip
11%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Sunny

Eldorado

79°F Sunny Feels like 80°
Wind
15 mph S
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low near 60F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
60°F Partly cloudy skies. Low near 60F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph S
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Sunny

Mertzon

82°F Sunny Feels like 82°
Wind
15 mph S
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
59°F Partly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph S
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Sunny

Eden

80°F Sunny Feels like 81°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 61F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
61°F Some clouds. Low 61F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph S
Precip
11%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

