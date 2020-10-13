KLST Afternoon Forecast: Tuesday, October 13th

Temperatures will continue to increase today, reaching the upper 80s to low 90s, and winds will be fairly steady from the south around 5-10 mph. A few clouds will appear, but expect mostly sunny skies. Tonight will have partly cloudy skies with calm winds and lows in the 50s and 60s. Tomorrow will be another warm day, with highs in the 90s, and possibly reaching the 100s for some areas. Winds will be coming from the southwest around 5-15 mph. The rest of the week will have cooler temperatures in the 70s, back to normal temperatures for the weekend, and then dropping a bit more with another cold front at the beginning of next week. We will have a mix of sun and clouds into next week as well.
Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo
Skylive Cameras
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!