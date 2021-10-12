KLST Afternoon Forecast: Tuesday, October 12th

Weather

For the rest of our Tuesday afternoon, we may want to keep a hold of our hats and those papers! Winds will be steady from the south around 20-25 mph and don’t look to let up until possibly tomorrow. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s to low 90s for most of the viewing area. A few places will only reach the mid 80s for highs. A bit more sunshine for the early afternoon hours, then more clouds rolling in later today. Later this evening, we are looking to have scattered showers and storms developing across the region. Lows will drop to the 60s and winds will be coming from the south around 15-20 mph. Tomorrow will be cloudy all day with scattered showers and storms associated with a rather unusual set up. Hurricane Pamela, which is off the west coast of Mexico, is expected to make a beeline into the region, which will be our rain showers and a few thunderstorms coming in. Later Thursday afternoon, we will have more sunshine and highs will be in the 70s and 80s. Cooler temperatures for the rest of the week and through the weekend, with highs only in the 70s and overnight lows dropping to the 40s. Plenty of sunshine can be expected for the region as we head into the next week as well. More cloudy skies for Monday with temperatures only in the 70s for highs. Late afternoon and early evening showers could develop across the region as well.

Partly Cloudy/Wind

San Angelo

89°F Partly Cloudy/Wind Feels like 93°
Wind
23 mph S
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 69F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
69°F Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 69F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
20 mph S
Precip
54%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Partly Cloudy/Wind

Robert Lee

89°F Partly Cloudy/Wind Feels like 92°
Wind
23 mph S
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early. Thunderstorms developing late. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
68°F Partly cloudy skies early. Thunderstorms developing late. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
20 mph SSW
Precip
61%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Partly Cloudy/Wind

Eldorado

84°F Partly Cloudy/Wind Feels like 87°
Wind
20 mph S
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 68F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
68°F Cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 68F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
19 mph S
Precip
46%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Partly Cloudy/Wind

Mertzon

87°F Partly Cloudy/Wind Feels like 89°
Wind
23 mph S
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Gusty winds with scattered late night thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 67F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
67°F Gusty winds with scattered late night thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 67F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
21 mph S
Precip
43%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Partly Cloudy/Wind

Eden

85°F Partly Cloudy/Wind Feels like 89°
Wind
22 mph S
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy this evening then windy with a few scattered thunderstorms late. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 69F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
69°F Cloudy this evening then windy with a few scattered thunderstorms late. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 69F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
20 mph S
Precip
49%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

KLST News