KLST Afternoon Forecast: Tuesday, November 9th

For the rest of our day, we will continue to see a decrease in clouds across the region, giving us a bit more sunshine for the last part of the day. Temperatures will increase to the low to mid 70s for highs, which is a slight bit cooler than yesterday’s highs in the region. Winds will be coming from the south, with speeds up to 15 miles per hour periodically for the rest of the day. Later in the evening, we can expect to have an increase in clouds once again. Lows will only drop to the 50s and winds will be on the light side, coming from the south around 5-10 mph. Getting into the middle of the week, we are looking to have a cloudy start to the day, with some scattered showers expected to develop as we head to work and school in the morning. Sunny skies will be back in the area for the afternoon. Temperatures will reach the 70s once again. Winds will be coming from the south and southwest up to 20 miles per hour. Cooler temperatures will be back for Friday this week, where we will only reach the 60s for highs. Thursday is Veteran’s Day, and we are looking at plenty of sunshine for the region. Highs in the 70s. This weekend will have a mix of sun and clouds, which will continue into next week Monday. Temperatures will also be in the 60s and 70s for the next several days as well.