KLST Afternoon Forecast: Tuesday, November 9th

For the rest of our day, we will continue to see a decrease in clouds across the region, giving us a bit more sunshine for the last part of the day. Temperatures will increase to the low to mid 70s for highs, which is a slight bit cooler than yesterday’s highs in the region. Winds will be coming from the south, with speeds up to 15 miles per hour periodically for the rest of the day. Later in the evening, we can expect to have an increase in clouds once again. Lows will only drop to the 50s and winds will be on the light side, coming from the south around 5-10 mph. Getting into the middle of the week, we are looking to have a cloudy start to the day, with some scattered showers expected to develop as we head to work and school in the morning. Sunny skies will be back in the area for the afternoon. Temperatures will reach the 70s once again. Winds will be coming from the south and southwest up to 20 miles per hour. Cooler temperatures will be back for Friday this week, where we will only reach the 60s for highs. Thursday is Veteran’s Day, and we are looking at plenty of sunshine for the region. Highs in the 70s. This weekend will have a mix of sun and clouds, which will continue into next week Monday. Temperatures will also be in the 60s and 70s for the next several days as well.
San Angelo76°F Sunny Feels like 76°
- Wind
- 9 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 49%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
59°F Mainly clear. Low 59F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 9 mph S
- Precip
- 12%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Robert Lee77°F Sunny Feels like 77°
- Wind
- 9 mph SE
- Humidity
- 47%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
59°F Some clouds. Low 59F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 11 mph S
- Precip
- 12%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Eldorado72°F Sunny Feels like 72°
- Wind
- 10 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 56%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
57°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 57F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 13 mph S
- Precip
- 11%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Mertzon74°F Sunny Feels like 74°
- Wind
- 10 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 51%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
57°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 57F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 13 mph S
- Precip
- 9%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Eden73°F Sunny Feels like 73°
- Wind
- 11 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 55%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
59°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 13 mph S
- Precip
- 12%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
San Angelo76°F Sunny Feels like 76°
- Wind
- 9 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 49%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
60°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low around 60F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 9 mph S
- Precip
- 12%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Robert Lee77°F Sunny Feels like 77°
- Wind
- 9 mph SE
- Humidity
- 47%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
59°F Some clouds. Low 59F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 11 mph S
- Precip
- 12%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Eldorado72°F Sunny Feels like 72°
- Wind
- 10 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 56%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
57°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 57F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 13 mph S
- Precip
- 11%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Mertzon74°F Sunny Feels like 74°
- Wind
- 10 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 51%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
57°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 57F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 13 mph S
- Precip
- 9%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Eden73°F Sunny Feels like 73°
- Wind
- 11 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 55%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
59°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 13 mph S
- Precip
- 12%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent