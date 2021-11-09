KLST Afternoon Forecast: Tuesday, November 9th

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

For the rest of our day, we will continue to see a decrease in clouds across the region, giving us a bit more sunshine for the last part of the day. Temperatures will increase to the low to mid 70s for highs, which is a slight bit cooler than yesterday’s highs in the region. Winds will be coming from the south, with speeds up to 15 miles per hour periodically for the rest of the day. Later in the evening, we can expect to have an increase in clouds once again. Lows will only drop to the 50s and winds will be on the light side, coming from the south around 5-10 mph. Getting into the middle of the week, we are looking to have a cloudy start to the day, with some scattered showers expected to develop as we head to work and school in the morning. Sunny skies will be back in the area for the afternoon. Temperatures will reach the 70s once again. Winds will be coming from the south and southwest up to 20 miles per hour. Cooler temperatures will be back for Friday this week, where we will only reach the 60s for highs. Thursday is Veteran’s Day, and we are looking at plenty of sunshine for the region. Highs in the 70s. This weekend will have a mix of sun and clouds, which will continue into next week Monday. Temperatures will also be in the 60s and 70s for the next several days as well.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Veterans Day Events

More Veterans Day Events
Sunny

San Angelo

76°F Sunny Feels like 76°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 59F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
59°F Mainly clear. Low 59F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
12%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Robert Lee

77°F Sunny Feels like 77°
Wind
9 mph SE
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 59F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
59°F Some clouds. Low 59F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph S
Precip
12%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Eldorado

72°F Sunny Feels like 72°
Wind
10 mph SSE
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 57F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
57°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 57F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
11%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Mertzon

74°F Sunny Feels like 74°
Wind
10 mph SSE
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 57F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
57°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 57F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Eden

73°F Sunny Feels like 73°
Wind
11 mph SSE
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
59°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
12%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

San Angelo

76°F Sunny Feels like 76°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low around 60F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low around 60F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
12%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Robert Lee

77°F Sunny Feels like 77°
Wind
9 mph SE
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 59F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
59°F Some clouds. Low 59F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph S
Precip
12%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Eldorado

72°F Sunny Feels like 72°
Wind
10 mph SSE
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 57F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
57°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 57F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
11%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Mertzon

74°F Sunny Feels like 74°
Wind
10 mph SSE
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 57F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
57°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 57F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Eden

73°F Sunny Feels like 73°
Wind
11 mph SSE
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
59°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
12%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

KLST Weather

More KLST Weather
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

KLST News