KLST Afternoon Forecast: Tuesday, November 3rd

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

We will continue to have plenty of sunny skies for the rest of today, with highs getting into the mid 70s to low 80s around most of the region. Winds will be breezy for most of the afternoon, but calm down later this evening from the south around 5-10 mph. Lows will drop to the 40s and 50s for most of us, and tomorrow will be a repeat of today, with highs in the 70s and 80s, and winds from the southwest up to 20 mph with a few clouds in the skies. This Saturday could give us spotty showers around the region in the morning hours. Otherwise, expect more clouds than sun.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

KLST News

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.