KLST Afternoon Forecast: Tuesday, November 30th

For the rest of our day, we can expect to have a few clouds in the skies, otherwise plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will be reaching the mid to upper 70s for most of the region. Winds will be coming from the southwest as a light breeze up to 15 miles per hour, before calming down a bit by the early evening hours. Tonight, we are looking to have partly cloudy skies. Winds will be coming from the west up to ten miles per hour and temperatures will drop to the 40s for overnight lows. Tomorrow, we are looking to have a mix of sun and clouds again, with more sunshine than clouds for many. Highs are expected to be a slight bit cooler though, only reaching the low to mid 70s for highs. Winds will be on the calm side for the day. Getting into the last half of this week, we will have a burst of warmer air come back, with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s for the viewing area. We are looking at partly cloudy conditions for both days as well. This weekend will start off more on the sunny side, then more cloudy conditions are expected for Sunday. A cold front will move through the region starting next week, so we will have a decent decrease in temperatures. We can expect anywhere around 10-20 degrees cooler for Monday next week with mostly sunny skies.