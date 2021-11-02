KLST Afternoon Forecast: Tuesday, November 2nd

Weather

For the rest of our afternoon hours, we are looking to have cloudy skies and some misty conditions sticking around. Temperatures will continue to be in the 50s and 60s for most of the region for highs and will be reaching the low 70s for the southeastern corner areas. Winds will continue to come from the northeast on the light side, around 5-10 mph. Heading to the evening hours, we are looking to have temperatures drop to the 40s, and a bit in the low 50s. Cloudy conditions will continue to stick around and winds will continue to be on the light side, coming from the northeast around 5-10 mph. Tomorrow, we are expecting to have even cooler temperatures for the region. We will only be in the low 50s to low 60s for highs. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to be widespread across the region. Winds will be coming from the northeast with speeds up to 15 miles per hour. As we head into Thursday, we won’t have rain showers, but there will be cloudy conditions around the region. Misty conditions are also favorable for the day as well. Highs will be in the 50s for the region. Friday will give us more sunshine for the Concho Valley. Temperatures will also warm up, getting into the 60s for highs. This upcoming weekend will have a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the 70s. Monday will also have partly cloudy skies with a gradual increase in highs, reaching the low to mid 70s to start off next week.

Cloudy

San Angelo

52°F Cloudy Feels like 49°
Wind
10 mph NNE
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few showers this evening, becoming a steady light rain overnight. Thunder possible. Low 47F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
47°F A few showers this evening, becoming a steady light rain overnight. Thunder possible. Low 47F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
9 mph NE
Precip
64%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Robert Lee

49°F Cloudy Feels like 46°
Wind
8 mph NE
Humidity
99%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Thunder possible. Low 46F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
46°F Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Thunder possible. Low 46F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
75%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Eldorado

60°F Cloudy Feels like 59°
Wind
7 mph ENE
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Thunder possible. Low 49F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
49°F Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Thunder possible. Low 49F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
58%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Mertzon

52°F Cloudy Feels like 48°
Wind
10 mph NE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional showers. Thunder possible. Low 46F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
46°F Cloudy with occasional showers. Thunder possible. Low 46F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
10 mph NE
Precip
62%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Eden

55°F Cloudy Feels like 53°
Wind
9 mph NE
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Thunder possible. Low 48F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
48°F Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Thunder possible. Low 48F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
65%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
