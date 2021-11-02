KLST Afternoon Forecast: Tuesday, November 2nd

For the rest of our afternoon hours, we are looking to have cloudy skies and some misty conditions sticking around. Temperatures will continue to be in the 50s and 60s for most of the region for highs and will be reaching the low 70s for the southeastern corner areas. Winds will continue to come from the northeast on the light side, around 5-10 mph. Heading to the evening hours, we are looking to have temperatures drop to the 40s, and a bit in the low 50s. Cloudy conditions will continue to stick around and winds will continue to be on the light side, coming from the northeast around 5-10 mph. Tomorrow, we are expecting to have even cooler temperatures for the region. We will only be in the low 50s to low 60s for highs. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to be widespread across the region. Winds will be coming from the northeast with speeds up to 15 miles per hour. As we head into Thursday, we won’t have rain showers, but there will be cloudy conditions around the region. Misty conditions are also favorable for the day as well. Highs will be in the 50s for the region. Friday will give us more sunshine for the Concho Valley. Temperatures will also warm up, getting into the 60s for highs. This upcoming weekend will have a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the 70s. Monday will also have partly cloudy skies with a gradual increase in highs, reaching the low to mid 70s to start off next week.