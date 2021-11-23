KLST Afternoon Forecast: Tuesday, November 23rd

For the rest of the day, we will have a partial cloud cover across the region. Temperatures will increase to the low to mid 70s for highs and winds will be on the breezy side, coming from the south up to 20 miles per hour. Later tonight, we will have mostly cloudy skies. Winds will continue to come from the south around 5-15 mph and temperatures will drop only to the 50s because of the cloud cover. Tomorrow is expected to be a repeat of today, with the exception of more clouds covering the skies. Highs will be back in the low to mid 70s and winds will be coming mostly from a southwestern direction up to 20 miles per hour. A cold front is looking to move through the region early Thursday morning, so we are looking to have temperatures drop around 10-15 degrees for highs on Thanksgiving, only reaching the 50s. We end the week with 60s back in the area and more cloudy conditions. Scattered showers are looking to move into the region this upcoming Saturday, then we will end the weekend and begin next week with more sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 60s.