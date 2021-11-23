KLST Afternoon Forecast: Tuesday, November 23rd

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

For the rest of the day, we will have a partial cloud cover across the region. Temperatures will increase to the low to mid 70s for highs and winds will be on the breezy side, coming from the south up to 20 miles per hour. Later tonight, we will have mostly cloudy skies. Winds will continue to come from the south around 5-15 mph and temperatures will drop only to the 50s because of the cloud cover. Tomorrow is expected to be a repeat of today, with the exception of more clouds covering the skies. Highs will be back in the low to mid 70s and winds will be coming mostly from a southwestern direction up to 20 miles per hour. A cold front is looking to move through the region early Thursday morning, so we are looking to have temperatures drop around 10-15 degrees for highs on Thanksgiving, only reaching the 50s. We end the week with 60s back in the area and more cloudy conditions. Scattered showers are looking to move into the region this upcoming Saturday, then we will end the weekend and begin next week with more sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sunny

San Angelo

74°F Sunny Feels like 74°
Wind
15 mph S
Humidity
23%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Low 54F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
54°F Considerable cloudiness. Low 54F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSW
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Robert Lee

73°F Sunny Feels like 73°
Wind
18 mph S
Humidity
25%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly cloudy. Low 54F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
54°F Mainly cloudy. Low 54F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph S
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Eldorado

70°F Fair Feels like 70°
Wind
17 mph S
Humidity
25%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Low 53F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
53°F Considerable cloudiness. Low 53F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph S
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Mertzon

71°F Sunny Feels like 71°
Wind
19 mph S
Humidity
25%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with gusty winds developing. Low 53F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
53°F Mostly cloudy with gusty winds developing. Low 53F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
20 mph S
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Eden

71°F Sunny Feels like 71°
Wind
16 mph S
Humidity
24%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. Low near 55F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
55°F Mostly cloudy. Low near 55F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
18 mph S
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

San Angelo

74°F Sunny Feels like 74°
Wind
15 mph S
Humidity
23%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Low 54F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
54°F Considerable cloudiness. Low 54F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSW
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Robert Lee

73°F Sunny Feels like 73°
Wind
18 mph S
Humidity
25%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly cloudy. Low 54F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
54°F Mainly cloudy. Low 54F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph S
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Eldorado

70°F Fair Feels like 70°
Wind
17 mph S
Humidity
25%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Low 53F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
53°F Considerable cloudiness. Low 53F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph S
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Mertzon

71°F Sunny Feels like 71°
Wind
19 mph S
Humidity
25%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with gusty winds developing. Low 53F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
53°F Mostly cloudy with gusty winds developing. Low 53F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
20 mph S
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Eden

71°F Sunny Feels like 71°
Wind
16 mph S
Humidity
24%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. Low near 55F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
55°F Mostly cloudy. Low near 55F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
18 mph S
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

KLST Weather

More KLST Weather
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

KLST News