KLST Afternoon Forecast: Tuesday, November 17th

A warm day with mid 70s and clear skies for the Concho Valley. Overnight lows are on the chilly side with mid 30s. The Concho Valley weather pattern becomes quiet with no changes through the week. Highs stay in the mid 70s and lows slowly warming into the upper 40s.

After a quiet week, a cold front on Sunday brings cool air and rain chances. Highs drop down to the low 70s and lows are going to get into the 30s. Sunday a few showers move across the Concho Valley.