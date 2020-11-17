KLST Afternoon Forecast: Tuesday, November 17th

Going through our day, we will continue to have a few clouds making their way in our region. Highs will be back in the mid 70s and winds will be coming from the southeast around 5-10 mph. Tonight will have clearing skies with lows in the 30s and 40s with calm winds. Tomorrow will be in the 70s will sunny skies and winds picking up a bit from the south around 5-15 mph. As we get closer to the weekend, we will have more clouds in the skies, and temperatures will maintain in the 70s. A cold front at the end of this weekend will drop us about 15-20 degrees by Monday.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!