KLST Afternoon Forecast: Tuesday, November 16th

For the rest of our Tuesday, we will continue to have plenty of sunny skies for the region. Temperatures will be nearly the same as yesterday, with highs in the low to mid 80s for most of us. Winds will be a bit on the stronger side though, coming from the south and southwest with speeds up to 20 miles per hour and gusts up to 35. Later tonight, we will have clear skies with lows in the 50s and winds still coming from the south as a light breeze around 10-15 mph. Tomorrow will give us sunny skies in the morning then a bit more cloud cover for the later part of the day. Highs will be in the 80s for most of us, then the tail end of a cold front will move through the area. Temperatures will drop to the 50s for highs on Thursday. By the end of the week, we will be in the 60s with a mix of sun and clouds. The weekend is looking to warm up again, bringing us back to the 80s for highs by Sunday. Another cold front will move through, which will drop our temperatures almost about 15-20 degrees around the region to start next week. We are still looking to have spotty showers possibly Sunday.

Sunny

San Angelo

84°F Sunny Feels like 84°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
19%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
54°F Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSW
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Robert Lee

86°F Sunny Feels like 86°
Wind
14 mph SSW
Humidity
14%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
59°F A clear sky. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph SSW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Eldorado

80°F Sunny Feels like 80°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
26%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 53F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
53°F A clear sky. Low 53F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SSW
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Mertzon

82°F Sunny Feels like 82°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
19%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low around 55F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
55°F A clear sky. Low around 55F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
17 mph SSW
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Eden

82°F Sunny Feels like 82°
Wind
14 mph SSW
Humidity
23%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 58F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
58°F A clear sky. Low 58F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
18 mph SSW
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

