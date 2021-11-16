KLST Afternoon Forecast: Tuesday, November 16th

For the rest of our Tuesday, we will continue to have plenty of sunny skies for the region. Temperatures will be nearly the same as yesterday, with highs in the low to mid 80s for most of us. Winds will be a bit on the stronger side though, coming from the south and southwest with speeds up to 20 miles per hour and gusts up to 35. Later tonight, we will have clear skies with lows in the 50s and winds still coming from the south as a light breeze around 10-15 mph. Tomorrow will give us sunny skies in the morning then a bit more cloud cover for the later part of the day. Highs will be in the 80s for most of us, then the tail end of a cold front will move through the area. Temperatures will drop to the 50s for highs on Thursday. By the end of the week, we will be in the 60s with a mix of sun and clouds. The weekend is looking to warm up again, bringing us back to the 80s for highs by Sunday. Another cold front will move through, which will drop our temperatures almost about 15-20 degrees around the region to start next week. We are still looking to have spotty showers possibly Sunday.