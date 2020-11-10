KLST Afternoon Forecast: Tuesday, November 10th

As we continue through our day, we will have temperatures in the 60s and 70s with plenty of sunny skies, and winds from the northwest up to 15 mph. Tonight, we will have clear skies, calm winds, and lows dropping to the 30s and 40s. Tomorrow will jump back to the 70s and 80s for highs, with winds from the south around 5-10 mph, and plenty of sunny skies for Veteran’s Day. We will have a bit of moisture branch out from tropical system Eta by the end of the week, giving us warm temperatures, but cloudy skies and scattered showers. Another cold front is expected to sweep through the area next Monday.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!