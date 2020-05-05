KLST Afternoon Forecast: Tuesday, May 5th

Today we will be much cooler for highs, as we will only be getting into the 70s and 80s. Winds will be breezy in the morning hours, coming from the northeast around 20-25 mph, then decreasing through the day, dropping to about 5-10 mph tonight. Lows are expected to be in the 40s and 50s tonight, and tomorrow, plenty of sunshine to go around, and highs back in the low 70s to mid 80s. We will continue to have temperatures in the 70s and 80s for the rest of the week, and even cooling down a bit more for this weekend.

