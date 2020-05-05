KLST Afternoon Forecast: Tuesday, May 5th

Winds will continue to be breezy through the afternoon, calming down later this evening. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s. Sunshine will be abundant through the afternoon, and clear skies will stick around tonight as well. Winds will calm down to about 5-10 mph with lows in the 50s. Tomorrow, another day of sunshine can be expected, with highs in the 80s. And we will drop a bit more in temperatures this weekend, with highs in the 60s and 70s, but jump back to the 80s by next week Monday.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!