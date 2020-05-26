KLST Afternoon Forecast: Tuesday, May 26th

Mostly sunny skies can be expected for the rest of our day. Highs will be mostly in the upper 70s to low 80s. Winds will be mostly from the north around 5-10 mph. Tonight, winds will be mostly calm, with lows in the 50s and 60s. Partly cloudy skies can be expected through the evening. Tomorrow will have a mix of sunshine and clouds through the day. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. After a brief cool down this weekend, we will have highs back in the 90s to kick off the next week.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!