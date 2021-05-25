KLST Afternoon Forecast: Tuesday, May 25th

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

93° / 68°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 93° 68°

Wednesday

94° / 70°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 94° 70°

Thursday

94° / 74°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 11% 94° 74°

Friday

92° / 66°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 31% 92° 66°

Saturday

89° / 67°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 89° 67°

Sunday

90° / 68°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 16% 90° 68°

Monday

87° / 67°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 24% 87° 67°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

88°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
88°

91°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
91°

92°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
92°

92°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
92°

91°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
91°

82°

7 PM
Heavy Thunderstorms
100%
82°

78°

8 PM
Heavy Thunderstorms
84%
78°

83°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
22%
83°

75°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
75°

74°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
74°

74°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
74°

75°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
75°

72°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
72°

71°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
71°

71°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
71°

70°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
70°

69°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
69°

69°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
11%
69°

70°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
70°

74°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
74°

76°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
76°

78°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
78°

82°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
82°

86°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
86°

For the rest of our day, we can expect more sunshine for the region with temperatures hitting the mid 80s to upper 90s. Winds will be coming in from the south 10-15 mph. Tonight will have partly cloudy skies with lows in the 60s and 70s and winds from the south 5-10 mph. Tomorrow will essentially be a repeat of today, with highs in the low to mid 90s, a mix of sun and clouds and winds from the southeast 5-15 mph. We will continue to sit in the 90s for highs this week, then drop to the 80s by Saturday, as a cold front looks to move into the area this day. Memorial weekend will have partly cloudy skies with highs in the 80s and 90s. Some spotty showers could develop heading into next week Monday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Partly Cloudy

San Angelo

85°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 89°
Wind
14 mph SSE
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Locally heavy thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
68°F Locally heavy thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
13 mph SSE
Precip
95%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Partly Cloudy

Robert Lee

85°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 89°
Wind
16 mph SSE
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
67°F Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
12 mph SSE
Precip
84%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

79°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 82°
Wind
15 mph S
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
68°F Isolated thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
12 mph SSE
Precip
32%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Partly Cloudy

Mertzon

84°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 87°
Wind
15 mph S
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
68°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph S
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Partly Cloudy

Eden

82°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 85°
Wind
14 mph SSE
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
68°F Thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
14 mph SSE
Precip
64%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Partly Cloudy

San Angelo

87°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 91°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Locally heavy thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
68°F Locally heavy thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
13 mph SSE
Precip
84%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Partly Cloudy

Robert Lee

85°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 89°
Wind
16 mph SSE
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
67°F Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
12 mph SSE
Precip
84%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

79°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 82°
Wind
15 mph S
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
68°F Isolated thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
12 mph SSE
Precip
32%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Partly Cloudy

Mertzon

84°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 87°
Wind
15 mph S
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
68°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph S
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Partly Cloudy

Eden

82°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 85°
Wind
14 mph SSE
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
68°F Thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
14 mph SSE
Precip
64%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon

KLST Weather

More KLST Weather

Taking Entries Now!

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

KLST News

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.