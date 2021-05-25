For the rest of our day, we can expect more sunshine for the region with temperatures hitting the mid 80s to upper 90s. Winds will be coming in from the south 10-15 mph. Tonight will have partly cloudy skies with lows in the 60s and 70s and winds from the south 5-10 mph. Tomorrow will essentially be a repeat of today, with highs in the low to mid 90s, a mix of sun and clouds and winds from the southeast 5-15 mph. We will continue to sit in the 90s for highs this week, then drop to the 80s by Saturday, as a cold front looks to move into the area this day. Memorial weekend will have partly cloudy skies with highs in the 80s and 90s. Some spotty showers could develop heading into next week Monday.
KLST Afternoon Forecast: Tuesday, May 25th
7 Day Forecast
