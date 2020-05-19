KLST Afternoon Forecast: Tuesday, May 19th

Today will be hot in Concho Valley, as temperatures will be in the triple digits. Winds will be from coming from the south and southwest around 10-15 mph. Tonight, we will drop down to the 60s and 70s, with winds shifting around a bit around 5-10 mph. Clouds will continue to increase in our area as we go through our day tomorrow, and showers and thunderstorms are possible to develop in the evening hours. Then, cooler temperatures for the rest of the week.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!