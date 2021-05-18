KLST Afternoon Forecast: Tuesday, May 18th

For the rest of our day, we can more sunshine than clouds for a good portion of the Concho Valley. A few pop-up showers are still likely to develop, but will be sporadic. Highs will reach the upper 70s to mid 80s around the region and winds will be coming from the south and southeast 5-15 mph. Tonight, we can expect an increase in cloud cover with lows dropping to the 60s and winds from the east up to 10 miles per hour. Tomorrow will have more scattered showers and storms, but also a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 80s and winds from the east 5-15 mph can also be anticipated. Heading to the weekend, we have a high pressure system moving into the area from the east, bringing in air from the Gulf and fueling more showers and storms across the Concho Valley for Sunday and next week Monday.

