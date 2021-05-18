KLST Afternoon Forecast: Tuesday, May 18th

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

79° / 65°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 79° 65°

Wednesday

83° / 60°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 61% 83° 60°

Thursday

85° / 65°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 14% 85° 65°

Friday

85° / 67°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 24% 85° 67°

Saturday

79° / 66°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 36% 79° 66°

Sunday

80° / 65°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 36% 80° 65°

Monday

81° / 66°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 81° 66°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

78°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
78°

79°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
79°

79°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
79°

77°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
77°

78°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
78°

77°

8 PM
Sunny
4%
77°

72°

9 PM
Clear
4%
72°

70°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
15%
70°

67°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
67°

67°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
67°

67°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
67°

67°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
22%
67°

66°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
66°

66°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
66°

66°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
66°

66°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
23%
66°

66°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
16%
66°

67°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
13%
67°

70°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
70°

73°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
73°

75°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
75°

77°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
77°

79°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
55%
79°

81°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
59%
81°

For the rest of our day, we can more sunshine than clouds for a good portion of the Concho Valley. A few pop-up showers are still likely to develop, but will be sporadic. Highs will reach the upper 70s to mid 80s around the region and winds will be coming from the south and southeast 5-15 mph. Tonight, we can expect an increase in cloud cover with lows dropping to the 60s and winds from the east up to 10 miles per hour. Tomorrow will have more scattered showers and storms, but also a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 80s and winds from the east 5-15 mph can also be anticipated. Heading to the weekend, we have a high pressure system moving into the area from the east, bringing in air from the Gulf and fueling more showers and storms across the Concho Valley for Sunday and next week Monday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Partly Cloudy

San Angelo

76°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 76°
Wind
11 mph SE
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
64°F Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph E
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Robert Lee

74°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 74°
Wind
11 mph SSE
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
63°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph E
Precip
18%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

71°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 71°
Wind
11 mph SSE
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
64°F Mainly clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph ESE
Precip
22%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Mertzon

73°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 73°
Wind
11 mph SSE
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
63°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph E
Precip
21%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Eden

69°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 69°
Wind
12 mph ESE
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
64°F A few clouds. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph ESE
Precip
22%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

San Angelo

76°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 76°
Wind
11 mph SE
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
65°F A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph E
Precip
22%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Robert Lee

74°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 74°
Wind
11 mph SSE
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
63°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph E
Precip
18%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

71°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 71°
Wind
11 mph SSE
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
64°F Mainly clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph ESE
Precip
22%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Mertzon

73°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 73°
Wind
11 mph SSE
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
63°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph E
Precip
21%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Eden

69°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 69°
Wind
12 mph ESE
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
64°F A few clouds. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph ESE
Precip
22%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

KLST Weather

More KLST Weather

Taking Entries Now!

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

KLST News

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.