KLST Afternoon Forecast: Tuesday, May 12th

Clouds will continue to decrease in our area this afternoon, and winds will be fairly consistent from the south around 10-15 mph. Tonight, partly cloudy skies with higher levels of humidity. Lows in the 60s. Winds will be consistent from the south around 10-20 mph overnight into tomorrow as well, and a mix of sun and clouds can be expected through the day. Evening showers and possible thunderstorms will come through Concho Valley as well, which will elevate the amount of moisture and humidity levels.
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!