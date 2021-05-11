KLST Afternoon Forecast: Tuesday, May 11th

For the rest of our day, we will have scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few storms could produce heavy rain and hail later this afternoon. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s today and winds will be coming from the east and northeast 5-15 mph. Tonight will give us more scattered showers with lows in the 50s and winds from the northeast 10-15 mph. Tomorrow will have scattered rain showers across the region, with highs only hitting the 50s and 60s with winds from the northeast 5-15 mph. A break from the rain showers can be expected as we get to the second half of the week, and more sunshine will come through by the end of this upcoming weekend. Highs will also be closer to average by Sunday. Next week will have warmer temperatures and possible showers and storms developing late in the evening.

