KLST Afternoon Forecast: Tuesday, May 11th

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

For the rest of our day, we will have scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few storms could produce heavy rain and hail later this afternoon. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s today and winds will be coming from the east and northeast 5-15 mph. Tonight will give us more scattered showers with lows in the 50s and winds from the northeast 10-15 mph. Tomorrow will have scattered rain showers across the region, with highs only hitting the 50s and 60s with winds from the northeast 5-15 mph. A break from the rain showers can be expected as we get to the second half of the week, and more sunshine will come through by the end of this upcoming weekend. Highs will also be closer to average by Sunday. Next week will have warmer temperatures and possible showers and storms developing late in the evening.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

64° / 53°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 64° 53°

Wednesday

65° / 53°
AM Showers
AM Showers 45% 65° 53°

Thursday

74° / 56°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 13% 74° 56°

Friday

85° / 62°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 85° 62°

Saturday

82° / 67°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 32% 82° 67°

Sunday

88° / 69°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 23% 88° 69°

Monday

85° / 65°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 40% 85° 65°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

62°

2 PM
Cloudy
16%
62°

63°

3 PM
Cloudy
16%
63°

63°

4 PM
Cloudy
20%
63°

64°

5 PM
Cloudy
24%
64°

64°

6 PM
Cloudy
20%
64°

64°

7 PM
Cloudy
6%
64°

63°

8 PM
Cloudy
10%
63°

61°

9 PM
Cloudy
20%
61°

60°

10 PM
Cloudy
24%
60°

58°

11 PM
Few Showers
31%
58°

58°

12 AM
Few Showers
33%
58°

57°

1 AM
Showers
42%
57°

57°

2 AM
Showers
43%
57°

56°

3 AM
Showers
41%
56°

56°

4 AM
Showers
41%
56°

56°

5 AM
Showers
53%
56°

56°

6 AM
Showers
54%
56°

55°

7 AM
Showers
45%
55°

54°

8 AM
Showers
36%
54°

54°

9 AM
Few Showers
32%
54°

54°

10 AM
Few Showers
34%
54°

55°

11 AM
Cloudy
20%
55°

56°

12 PM
Cloudy
17%
56°

58°

1 PM
Cloudy
17%
58°
Cloudy

San Angelo

62°F Cloudy Feels like 61°
Wind
12 mph NE
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Low 53F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
53°F Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Low 53F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
14 mph NNE
Precip
51%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Cloudy

Robert Lee

63°F Cloudy Feels like 62°
Wind
9 mph NE
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Low 51F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
51°F Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Low 51F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
14 mph NNE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Cloudy

Eldorado

62°F Cloudy Feels like 62°
Wind
7 mph ENE
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Low 52F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
52°F Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Low 52F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
13 mph NNE
Precip
58%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Cloudy

Mertzon

63°F Cloudy Feels like 61°
Wind
11 mph NE
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Low 51F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
51°F Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Low 51F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
15 mph NE
Precip
57%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Cloudy

Eden

58°F Cloudy Feels like 55°
Wind
12 mph ENE
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast with showers at times. Low 52F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
52°F Overcast with showers at times. Low 52F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
58%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Cloudy

San Angelo

61°F Cloudy Feels like 59°
Wind
12 mph ENE
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional showers. Low 53F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
53°F Cloudy with occasional showers. Low 53F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
14 mph NNE
Precip
54%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Cloudy

Robert Lee

63°F Cloudy Feels like 62°
Wind
9 mph NE
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Low 51F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
51°F Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Low 51F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
14 mph NNE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Cloudy

Eldorado

62°F Cloudy Feels like 62°
Wind
7 mph ENE
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Low 52F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
52°F Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Low 52F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
13 mph NNE
Precip
58%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Cloudy

Mertzon

63°F Cloudy Feels like 61°
Wind
11 mph NE
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Low 51F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
51°F Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Low 51F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
15 mph NE
Precip
57%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Cloudy

Eden

58°F Cloudy Feels like 55°
Wind
12 mph ENE
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast with showers at times. Low 52F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
52°F Overcast with showers at times. Low 52F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
58%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon

KLST Weather

More KLST Weather

Taking Entries Now!

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

KLST News

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.