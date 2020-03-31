KLST Afternoon Forecast: Tuesday, March 31st

Cloud cover will continue to decrease as we get through our afternoon hours. Highs will get into the low to mid 70s today. Tonight, mostly clear skies with lows dropping to the 50s. Tomorrow will be a bit breezy, with party sunny skies, and highs in the mid to upper 70s. Looking ahead, we can expect rain shower to start moving in around Friday evening, and lingering around for the weekend, with cooler temperatures on Saturday.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is allowed during any part of the day, but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!