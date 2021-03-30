KLST Afternoon Forecast: Tuesday, March 30th

Weather

KLST Weather

Sunny

San Angelo

85°F Sunny Feels like 85°
Wind
10 mph WSW
Humidity
18%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 47F. SE winds shifting to NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
47°F Clear skies. Low 47F. SE winds shifting to NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
17 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Robert Lee

82°F Sunny Feels like 82°
Wind
9 mph WSW
Humidity
15%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.
45°F Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph NE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Eldorado

81°F Sunny Feels like 81°
Wind
9 mph SW
Humidity
24%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 44F. SSW winds shifting to N at 10 to 20 mph.
45°F A clear sky. Low 44F. SSW winds shifting to N at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
17 mph SW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Mertzon

85°F Sunny Feels like 85°
Wind
10 mph WSW
Humidity
15%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 44F. S winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
44°F Clear skies. Low 44F. S winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
17 mph E
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Eden

79°F Sunny Feels like 79°
Wind
10 mph WSW
Humidity
26%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 45F. SSW winds shifting to N at 10 to 20 mph.
45°F Clear skies. Low near 45F. SSW winds shifting to N at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
17 mph WSW
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

For the rest of our Tuesday, we will have a mix of sun and clouds, with highs reaching the upper 80s to low 90s for the region, and winds coming from the southwest around 10-20 mph. Tonight, clear skies with lows in the 40s and northeast winds 5-15 mph. Tomorrow will be much cooler, with highs in the 60s and breezy winds from the northeast up to 35 miles per hour. Potential rain showers could be in the Concho Valley as we head into Friday, and Easter Sunday is looking to be cloudy with scattered showers and possible thunderstorms developing, which would hinder outdoor activities for the day.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved.

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

85° / 47°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 85° 47°

Wednesday

67° / 36°
Mostly Sunny/Wind
Mostly Sunny/Wind 0% 67° 36°

Thursday

70° / 45°
Sunny
Sunny 1% 70° 45°

Friday

72° / 49°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 4% 72° 49°

Saturday

69° / 53°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 14% 69° 53°

Sunday

75° / 56°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 8% 75° 56°

Monday

85° / 59°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 85° 59°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

86°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
86°

84°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
84°

78°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

73°

9 PM
Clear
0%
73°

68°

10 PM
Clear
0%
68°

65°

11 PM
Clear
0%
65°

62°

12 AM
Clear
0%
62°

60°

1 AM
Clear
0%
60°

58°

2 AM
Clear
0%
58°

56°

3 AM
Clear
0%
56°

54°

4 AM
Clear
0%
54°

52°

5 AM
Clear
0%
52°

50°

6 AM
Clear
0%
50°

49°

7 AM
Clear
0%
49°

48°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
48°

49°

9 AM
Sunny/Wind
0%
49°

52°

10 AM
Sunny/Wind
0%
52°

56°

11 AM
Sunny/Wind
0%
56°

59°

12 PM
Sunny/Wind
0%
59°

61°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny/Wind
0%
61°

63°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny/Wind
0%
63°

65°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny/Wind
0%
65°

66°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
66°

66°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
66°

