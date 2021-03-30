KLST Afternoon Forecast: Tuesday, March 30th

Going through our Tuesday, we will have mostly cloudy skies to start the first half of the day, then partly cloudy skies for this afternoon. Temperatures will be in the 80s and possibly in the 90s. Winds will be coming from the southwest around 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 possible. Tonight, clear skies with lows in the 40s and winds from the northeast around 5-15 mph. Tomorrow will be much cooler, with highs in the 60s for the region and breezy winds from the northeast up to 35 miles per hour. The end of the week is looking to have scattered showers around the region, and Sunday will also have more rain showers, which could put a slight damper on outdoor activities for Easter.