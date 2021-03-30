KLST Afternoon Forecast: Tuesday, March 30th
San Angelo85°F Sunny Feels like 85°
- Wind
- 10 mph WSW
- Humidity
- 18%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 17 mph NE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Robert Lee82°F Sunny Feels like 82°
- Wind
- 9 mph WSW
- Humidity
- 15%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 16 mph NE
- Precip
- 1%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Eldorado81°F Sunny Feels like 81°
- Wind
- 9 mph SW
- Humidity
- 24%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 17 mph SW
- Precip
- 2%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Mertzon85°F Sunny Feels like 85°
- Wind
- 10 mph WSW
- Humidity
- 15%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 17 mph E
- Precip
- 1%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Eden79°F Sunny Feels like 79°
- Wind
- 10 mph WSW
- Humidity
- 26%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 17 mph WSW
- Precip
- 3%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
For the rest of our Tuesday, we will have a mix of sun and clouds, with highs reaching the upper 80s to low 90s for the region, and winds coming from the southwest around 10-20 mph. Tonight, clear skies with lows in the 40s and northeast winds 5-15 mph. Tomorrow will be much cooler, with highs in the 60s and breezy winds from the northeast up to 35 miles per hour. Potential rain showers could be in the Concho Valley as we head into Friday, and Easter Sunday is looking to be cloudy with scattered showers and possible thunderstorms developing, which would hinder outdoor activities for the day.
