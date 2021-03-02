KLST Afternoon Forecast: Tuesday, March 2nd
San Angelo59°F Sunny Feels like 59°
- Wind
- 5 mph S
- Humidity
- 22%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 4 mph S
- Precip
- 4%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Robert Lee60°F Sunny Feels like 60°
- Wind
- 3 mph S
- Humidity
- 19%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 6 mph S
- Precip
- 3%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Eldorado58°F Sunny Feels like 58°
- Wind
- 2 mph S
- Humidity
- 24%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 6 mph S
- Precip
- 3%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Mertzon58°F Sunny Feels like 58°
- Wind
- 3 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 23%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 7 mph S
- Precip
- 2%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Eden58°F Sunny Feels like 58°
- Wind
- 4 mph NNW
- Humidity
- 24%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 9 mph SSE
- Precip
- 3%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Sunny skies will continue to stick around with us for the remainder of the day. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s to low 60s for highs and winds will remain on the calm side. Tonight, clear skies with calm winds and lows in the 30s and 40s can be expected around the region. Tomorrow will start off on the sunny side, with highs in the 70s and winds picking up a bit from the southwest around 5-15 mph. A few late night clouds will turn to partly cloudy skies for Thursday. Another cold front will push through the area Friday, and our weekend will start off a bit cooler with highs in the 50s.
