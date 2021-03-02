KLST Afternoon Forecast: Tuesday, March 2nd

Weather

KLST Weather

Sunny

San Angelo

59°F Sunny Feels like 59°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
22%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
36°F Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph S
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Robert Lee

60°F Sunny Feels like 60°
Wind
3 mph S
Humidity
19%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable.
36°F Clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Eldorado

58°F Sunny Feels like 58°
Wind
2 mph S
Humidity
24%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
36°F Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Mertzon

58°F Sunny Feels like 58°
Wind
3 mph SSW
Humidity
23%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
36°F Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Eden

58°F Sunny Feels like 58°
Wind
4 mph NNW
Humidity
24%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 38F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
38°F A clear sky. Low 38F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Sunny skies will continue to stick around with us for the remainder of the day. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s to low 60s for highs and winds will remain on the calm side. Tonight, clear skies with calm winds and lows in the 30s and 40s can be expected around the region. Tomorrow will start off on the sunny side, with highs in the 70s and winds picking up a bit from the southwest around 5-15 mph. A few late night clouds will turn to partly cloudy skies for Thursday. Another cold front will push through the area Friday, and our weekend will start off a bit cooler with highs in the 50s.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

63° / 36°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 63° 36°

Wednesday

76° / 47°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 76° 47°

Thursday

80° / 50°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 80° 50°

Friday

70° / 42°
Mostly Sunny/Wind
Mostly Sunny/Wind 0% 70° 42°

Saturday

63° / 43°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 8% 63° 43°

Sunday

68° / 49°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 4% 68° 49°

Monday

71° / 56°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 8% 71° 56°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

61°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
61°

62°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
62°

62°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
62°

60°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
60°

55°

7 PM
Clear
0%
55°

51°

8 PM
Clear
0%
51°

48°

9 PM
Clear
0%
48°

46°

10 PM
Clear
0%
46°

44°

11 PM
Clear
0%
44°

42°

12 AM
Clear
1%
42°

41°

1 AM
Clear
1%
41°

39°

2 AM
Clear
2%
39°

38°

3 AM
Clear
2%
38°

38°

4 AM
Clear
3%
38°

37°

5 AM
Clear
4%
37°

37°

6 AM
Clear
4%
37°

37°

7 AM
Clear
4%
37°

40°

8 AM
Sunny
2%
40°

47°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
47°

54°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
54°

60°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
60°

65°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
65°

68°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
68°

71°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
71°

