KLST Afternoon Forecast: Tuesday, March 2nd

Cloudy conditions and cooler temperatures across the Concho Valley. Clouds will begin to dissipate throughout the night with temperatures falling to near the freezing mark. Overnight lows will be in the lower 30s.

Partly cloudy skies and warmer temperatures will return for Tuesday and persist throughout the majority of the week ahead. Highs will get into the 70s with lows in the 40s. Temperatures will be average for this time of year as we start meteorological spring.