KLST Afternoon Forecast: Tuesday, March 24th

A repeat of yesterday is in order, but with a slight difference. Temperatures will reach back into the low to mid 80’s for Concho Valley, and plenty of sunshine to go around. But winds will be a bit breezy this afternoon, with Northwest winds around 10-15 mph and gusts up to 25. So a nice flow of air, however, allergies can also kick in, as pollen levels will be high, due to dry air and stronger winds blowing pollen in the air.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is allowed during any part of the day, but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!