KLST Afternoon Forecast: Tuesday, March 23rd

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KLST Weather

More KLST Weather
Sunny

San Angelo

68°F Sunny Feels like 68°
Wind
7 mph WSW
Humidity
28%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low around 45F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
45°F A clear sky. Low around 45F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph E
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Robert Lee

66°F Sunny Feels like 66°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
30%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
45°F Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph ESE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Eldorado

69°F Sunny Feels like 69°
Wind
7 mph SW
Humidity
20%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low around 50F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
50°F A clear sky. Low around 50F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SSE
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Mertzon

69°F Sunny Feels like 69°
Wind
10 mph WSW
Humidity
20%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
47°F Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Eden

68°F Sunny Feels like 68°
Wind
7 mph WSW
Humidity
24%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 49F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
49°F A clear sky. Low 49F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SE
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

For the rest of the day, we’ll have plenty of sunny skies, temperatures will be in the upper 70s to low 80s and winds will be coming from the southwest around 5-10 mph. Tonight, we will have clear skies and lows in the 40s and 50s. Winds will be coming from the southeast up to 10 miles per hour. Tomorrow will give us the start of a cooling trend, with highs in the 70s and winds coming from the north around 5-10 mph. A few showers and storms could develop in the area in the mid to late morning hours then sunny skies for the rest of the day. More showers are looking favorable as we head to the end of the weekend into next week.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sunny

San Angelo

69°F Sunny Feels like 69°
Wind
7 mph WSW
Humidity
28%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
47°F Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph ESE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Robert Lee

66°F Sunny Feels like 66°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
30%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
45°F Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph ESE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Eldorado

69°F Sunny Feels like 69°
Wind
7 mph SW
Humidity
20%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low around 50F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
50°F A clear sky. Low around 50F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SSE
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Mertzon

69°F Sunny Feels like 69°
Wind
10 mph WSW
Humidity
20%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
47°F Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Eden

68°F Sunny Feels like 68°
Wind
7 mph WSW
Humidity
24%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 49F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
49°F A clear sky. Low 49F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SE
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

78° / 46°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 78° 46°

Wednesday

75° / 47°
Sunny
Sunny 11% 75° 47°

Thursday

75° / 46°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 75° 46°

Friday

83° / 52°
Sunny/Wind
Sunny/Wind 1% 83° 52°

Saturday

85° / 51°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 85° 51°

Sunday

74° / 48°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 19% 74° 48°

Monday

80° / 60°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 16% 80° 60°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

72°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
72°

74°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
74°

76°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
76°

76°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
76°

75°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
75°

69°

8 PM
Clear
0%
69°

64°

9 PM
Clear
0%
64°

60°

10 PM
Clear
0%
60°

56°

11 PM
Clear
0%
56°

54°

12 AM
Clear
0%
54°

52°

1 AM
Clear
1%
52°

50°

2 AM
Clear
1%
50°

49°

3 AM
Clear
1%
49°

48°

4 AM
Clear
0%
48°

48°

5 AM
Clear
1%
48°

48°

6 AM
Clear
1%
48°

49°

7 AM
Clear
2%
49°

49°

8 AM
Sunny
2%
49°

53°

9 AM
Sunny
4%
53°

58°

10 AM
Sunny
12%
58°

63°

11 AM
Sunny
11%
63°

66°

12 PM
Sunny
7%
66°

69°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
69°

71°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
71°

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

KLST News

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.