KLST Afternoon Forecast: Tuesday, March 17th

Cloudy skies will start to clear up a bit with some sunshine starting mid afternoon. Highs are expected to be in the mid to upper 70’s today. Rain showers will start developing around early evening hours, with potential thunderstorms, and expect anywhere from a trace up to two inches of rain by tomorrow morning. Lows will be in the upper 50’s and low 60’s. Tomorrow, partly sunny skies for most of the day, then another round of rain showers tomorrow evening. Highs in the mid to upper 70’s again. An eventual cool off is expected as we get into the end of the week and into the weekend.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is allowed during any part of the day, but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!