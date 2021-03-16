KLST Afternoon Forecast: Tuesday, March 16th

For the rest of our Tuesday, we will have clearing skies, with a little more sunshine right before sunset. Temperatures are expected to reach the low to mid 80s for most of the region, and winds will be coming from the south around 10-15 mph. Tonight, a few showers and storms could develop around the midnight hour. Lows will drop to the 50s and winds will still be coming around 10-15 mph from the west. Tomorrow will be cooler and much more gusty, with temperatures only in the 70s and winds varying in directino up to 25 miles per hour. Plenty of sunny skies for the second half of the week, and the weekend is looking to be more on the sunny side with highs in the 70s to kick off spring.

