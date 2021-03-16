KLST Afternoon Forecast: Tuesday, March 16th

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KLST Weather

More KLST Weather
Sunny

San Angelo

77°F Sunny Feels like 77°
Wind
16 mph S
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. A few storms may be severe. Low 48F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
48°F Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. A few storms may be severe. Low 48F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
18 mph WSW
Precip
53%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Robert Lee

76°F Sunny Feels like 76°
Wind
17 mph S
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear skies with gusty winds developing late. Low 49F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
49°F Generally clear skies with gusty winds developing late. Low 49F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
21 mph WSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

73°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 73°
Wind
16 mph S
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low near 45F. S winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
45°F Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low near 45F. S winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
14 mph WSW
Precip
66%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Mertzon

78°F Sunny Feels like 78°
Wind
19 mph S
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then becoming windy and mostly clear after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 46F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
46°F Scattered thunderstorms early, then becoming windy and mostly clear after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 46F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
21 mph WSW
Precip
44%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Showers in the Vicinity

Eden

73°F Showers in the Vicinity Feels like 73°
Wind
17 mph S
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 46F. S winds shifting to W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
46°F Thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 46F. S winds shifting to W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
17 mph SW
Precip
81%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

For the rest of our Tuesday, we will have clearing skies, with a little more sunshine right before sunset. Temperatures are expected to reach the low to mid 80s for most of the region, and winds will be coming from the south around 10-15 mph. Tonight, a few showers and storms could develop around the midnight hour. Lows will drop to the 50s and winds will still be coming around 10-15 mph from the west. Tomorrow will be cooler and much more gusty, with temperatures only in the 70s and winds varying in directino up to 25 miles per hour. Plenty of sunny skies for the second half of the week, and the weekend is looking to be more on the sunny side with highs in the 70s to kick off spring.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sunny

San Angelo

77°F Sunny Feels like 77°
Wind
17 mph S
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. A few storms may be severe. Low 47F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
47°F Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. A few storms may be severe. Low 47F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
18 mph WSW
Precip
57%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Robert Lee

76°F Sunny Feels like 76°
Wind
17 mph S
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear skies with gusty winds developing late. Low 49F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
49°F Generally clear skies with gusty winds developing late. Low 49F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
21 mph WSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

73°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 73°
Wind
16 mph S
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low near 45F. S winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
45°F Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low near 45F. S winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
14 mph WSW
Precip
66%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Mertzon

78°F Sunny Feels like 78°
Wind
19 mph S
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then becoming windy and mostly clear after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 46F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
46°F Scattered thunderstorms early, then becoming windy and mostly clear after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 46F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
21 mph WSW
Precip
44%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Showers in the Vicinity

Eden

73°F Showers in the Vicinity Feels like 73°
Wind
17 mph S
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 46F. S winds shifting to W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
46°F Thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 46F. S winds shifting to W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
17 mph SW
Precip
81%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

81° / 47°
Sunny
Sunny 1% 81° 47°

Wednesday

69° / 40°
Sunny/Wind
Sunny/Wind 0% 69° 40°

Thursday

69° / 38°
Sunny
Sunny 1% 69° 38°

Friday

68° / 39°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 3% 68° 39°

Saturday

74° / 47°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 74° 47°

Sunday

70° / 55°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 4% 70° 55°

Monday

78° / 49°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 22% 78° 49°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

78°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

80°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

81°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
81°

81°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
81°

78°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

73°

8 PM
Clear
1%
73°

70°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
15%
70°

68°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
68°

67°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
53%
67°

66°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
55%
66°

60°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
60°

58°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
18%
58°

56°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
15%
56°

53°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
15%
53°

51°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
15%
51°

50°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
15%
50°

49°

7 AM
Clear
0%
49°

49°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
49°

51°

9 AM
Sunny/Wind
0%
51°

55°

10 AM
Sunny/Wind
0%
55°

58°

11 AM
Sunny/Wind
0%
58°

61°

12 PM
Sunny/Wind
0%
61°

63°

1 PM
Sunny/Wind
0%
63°

64°

2 PM
Sunny/Wind
0%
64°

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

KLST News

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.