KLST Afternoon Forecast: Tuesday, March 10th

A break from the cloudy skies will be expected as we get through our afternoon. Highs expected to be in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s. Tonight, a few stray clouds will form, but nothing major. Lows dropping to the lower 60’s. Tomorrow will be another day of sun and cloud mix, with our highs back in the lower 80’s. Looking forward, we will start to see spotty showers come out way Thursday, and thunderstorms are expected getting into Friday. A cold front this weekend will drop us back to the upper 60’s by Sunday.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is allowed during any part of the day, but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!