KLST Afternoon Forecast: Tuesday, June 8th

For the rest of the afternoon, we will have plenty of sunshine across the region. Temperatures are expected to hit the triple digits as well. Southern winds will come in around 10-15 mph, which won’t offer any sort of relief from the temperatures. The dew point will remain in the 60s through the afternoon as well, giving us higher levels of humidity. Tonight, lows will drop to the 70s with a few clouds in the skies and winds will be coming from the south 5-15 mph. Tomorrow will have a few morning clouds, then plenty of sunshine once again. Temperatures will be a slight bit cooler, but only in the sense of being a few degrees less than today, but still in the upper 90s to 100s. This trend of temperatures will continue as we progress through the rest of the week and into this upcoming Saturday. Mostly sunny skies will also stick around and the higher levels of humidity are here to stay. Looking a slight bit further ahead, we are expected to see an increase in humidity levels later this month, which could put us more in the tropical amount, and could attract tropical weather in our direction down the road.

