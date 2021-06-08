KLST Afternoon Forecast: Tuesday, June 8th

For the rest of the afternoon, we will have plenty of sunshine across the region. Temperatures are expected to hit the triple digits as well. Southern winds will come in around 10-15 mph, which won’t offer any sort of relief from the temperatures. The dew point will remain in the 60s through the afternoon as well, giving us higher levels of humidity. Tonight, lows will drop to the 70s with a few clouds in the skies and winds will be coming from the south 5-15 mph. Tomorrow will have a few morning clouds, then plenty of sunshine once again. Temperatures will be a slight bit cooler, but only in the sense of being a few degrees less than today, but still in the upper 90s to 100s. This trend of temperatures will continue as we progress through the rest of the week and into this upcoming Saturday. Mostly sunny skies will also stick around and the higher levels of humidity are here to stay. Looking a slight bit further ahead, we are expected to see an increase in humidity levels later this month, which could put us more in the tropical amount, and could attract tropical weather in our direction down the road.

Sunny

San Angelo

93°F Sunny Feels like 100°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
74°F A few passing clouds. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Robert Lee

90°F Sunny Feels like 98°
Wind
17 mph SSE
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 74F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
74°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 74F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Eldorado

88°F Fair Feels like 95°
Wind
11 mph SSE
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
73°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
12%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Mertzon

90°F Fair Feels like 96°
Wind
15 mph S
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
73°F Mainly clear. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph S
Precip
14%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Eden

88°F Fair Feels like 94°
Wind
14 mph SSE
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
73°F A few passing clouds. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph S
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
