KLST Afternoon Forecast: Tuesday, June 30th

Today will be a bit of a repeat of yesterday, however, a heat advisory will be in effect until 7 pm. Highs will be in the 90s and 100s, and humidity levels will be a bit higher. Excessive outdoor activity should be avoided during the advisory. Some showers and storms could develop in the southern parts of the region. Lows tonight will drop to the 70s. Tomorrow, a bit of a break from the breezy winds, only coming in around 5-10 mph from the south. Highs back in the 90s and 100s. And more late afternoon showers could be back in the southern counties of the Concho Valley. Triple digits will continue to sit with us for the rest of the week and into the weekend.
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!