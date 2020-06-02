KLST Afternoon Forecast: Tuesday, June 2nd

We will have partly cloudy skies as we get through the afternoon hours. Spotty showers can develop later as well, mostly sticking in the eastern half of Concho Valley. Highs will be in the 80s today. Tonight, decreasing clouds as we get through the overnight hours. Lows in the 50s and 60s. Tomorrow, a bit warmer with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. And we will increase to the upper 90s and possibly the 100s as we get to the end of the week and through the weekend. And tropical storm Cristobal has upgraded, and will continue to strengthen as it moves in a northern direction.

