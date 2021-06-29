KLST Afternoon Forecast: Tuesday, June 29th

As we get through the rest of our day, we are looking to have plenty of clouds in the skies. We won’t have full on sunny skies, but there are expected to be periods of sunlight we can enjoy. Temperatures will hit the mid to upper 80s for highs this afternoon and winds will be coming in from the east around 5-10 mph. A few spotty showers and maybe a pop-up thunderstorm could develop today as well. Tonight, we are looking at partly cloudy skies with lows dropping to the 60s and 70s and winds will be fairly calm. Tomorrow, a mix of sun and clouds can be expected as we get into the middle of this week. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s to low 90s and winds will be coming from the east around 5-10 mph. We are looking at partly cloudy skies for the rest of the week, and temperatures will be sitting in the upper 80s to low 90s as well. Dew point levels will also be higher though, so it will be a bit on the muggy side. This upcoming Fourth of July weekend will be much cooler than last year and we are looking at better chances of rain showers across the region. Saturday looks to be the day for scattered showers and storms. Sunday looks more like a mix of sun and clouds at this point, but there’s still a chance of a few showers popping up around the afternoon hours. We should be in the clear by Sunday evening for fireworks, and we’ll continue to keep an eye on things as Sunday evening gets closer.

