KLST Afternoon Forecast: Tuesday, June 29th

As we get through the rest of our day, we are looking to have plenty of clouds in the skies. We won’t have full on sunny skies, but there are expected to be periods of sunlight we can enjoy. Temperatures will hit the mid to upper 80s for highs this afternoon and winds will be coming in from the east around 5-10 mph. A few spotty showers and maybe a pop-up thunderstorm could develop today as well. Tonight, we are looking at partly cloudy skies with lows dropping to the 60s and 70s and winds will be fairly calm. Tomorrow, a mix of sun and clouds can be expected as we get into the middle of this week. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s to low 90s and winds will be coming from the east around 5-10 mph. We are looking at partly cloudy skies for the rest of the week, and temperatures will be sitting in the upper 80s to low 90s as well. Dew point levels will also be higher though, so it will be a bit on the muggy side. This upcoming Fourth of July weekend will be much cooler than last year and we are looking at better chances of rain showers across the region. Saturday looks to be the day for scattered showers and storms. Sunday looks more like a mix of sun and clouds at this point, but there’s still a chance of a few showers popping up around the afternoon hours. We should be in the clear by Sunday evening for fireworks, and we’ll continue to keep an eye on things as Sunday evening gets closer.

Mostly Cloudy

San Angelo

85°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 88°
Wind
4 mph SSW
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms during the evening. Mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 69F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
69°F Isolated thunderstorms during the evening. Mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 69F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
10 mph E
Precip
33%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Robert Lee

83°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 87°
Wind
5 mph SSE
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy after midnight. Low 68F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
68°F Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy after midnight. Low 68F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
9 mph E
Precip
42%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Eldorado

83°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 85°
Wind
7 mph ESE
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms during the evening. Mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 69F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
69°F Isolated thunderstorms during the evening. Mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 69F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
9 mph ESE
Precip
31%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Mertzon

82°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 84°
Wind
7 mph ESE
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
68°F Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph ESE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Cloudy

Eden

83°F Cloudy Feels like 85°
Wind
6 mph E
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
68°F Mainly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph ESE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Cloudy

San Angelo

85°F Cloudy Feels like 89°
Wind
4 mph NNE
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
69°F Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
10 mph E
Precip
31%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
