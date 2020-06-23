KLST Afternoon Forecast: Tuesday, June 23rd

We can expect partly cloudy skies for the rest of the day, with highs only reaching the upper 80s to low 90s. Winds will start to pick up speeds later this evening, coming from the northeast around 10-15 mph. Partly cloudy skies tonight, with a few lingering showers off to the west. Lows in the 60s and 70s. Tomorrow, partly cloudy skies through the day, with possible showers developing in the afternoon. Highs will be in the 90s for tomorrow. Looking ahead, we can expect the rest of the week with partly cloudy skies, and temperatures will likely be back in the triple digits by next week Monday.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!