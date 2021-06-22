KLST Afternoon Forecast: Tuesday, June 22nd

For the rest of our afternoon hours, we are going to decrease the cloud coverage we had from this morning. We are looking to have sunny skies later today. Temperatures will also be much cooler, only reaching the upper 80s to low 90s for highs around the region. Winds will eventually shift a bit and come from the east around 5-10 mph. Tonight will give us mostly clear skies around the region. Temperatures will drop to the 70s and winds will be coming from the south around 5-10 mph. Tomorrow will give us the warmer temperatures once again, putting our highs back in the upper 90s to 100s again. These warmer temperatures will stick around for the rest of the week. We will have more sunshine than clouds as well. Humidity levels will be a bit higher as we progress through the week as well. So expect mornings to be more on the muggy and uncomfortable side. After Friday, we will start to see a cooling trend in our area. Temperatures will be dropping down to the upper 80s for highs by next Monday. We are also going to see an increase in cloud coverage as we progress through Sunday and into next week. At this point, spotty showers could develop for these two days, but weather patterns and conditions are prone to change, especially seven days from now.

