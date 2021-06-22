KLST Afternoon Forecast: Tuesday, June 22nd

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

For the rest of our afternoon hours, we are going to decrease the cloud coverage we had from this morning. We are looking to have sunny skies later today. Temperatures will also be much cooler, only reaching the upper 80s to low 90s for highs around the region. Winds will eventually shift a bit and come from the east around 5-10 mph. Tonight will give us mostly clear skies around the region. Temperatures will drop to the 70s and winds will be coming from the south around 5-10 mph. Tomorrow will give us the warmer temperatures once again, putting our highs back in the upper 90s to 100s again. These warmer temperatures will stick around for the rest of the week. We will have more sunshine than clouds as well. Humidity levels will be a bit higher as we progress through the week as well. So expect mornings to be more on the muggy and uncomfortable side. After Friday, we will start to see a cooling trend in our area. Temperatures will be dropping down to the upper 80s for highs by next Monday. We are also going to see an increase in cloud coverage as we progress through Sunday and into next week. At this point, spotty showers could develop for these two days, but weather patterns and conditions are prone to change, especially seven days from now.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sunny

San Angelo

88°F Sunny Feels like 92°
Wind
5 mph ESE
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
73°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Robert Lee

84°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 88°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
73°F A few passing clouds. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSE
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

85°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 88°
Wind
5 mph ESE
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
72°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
12%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Mertzon

85°F Sunny Feels like 88°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
72°F A few passing clouds. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Eden

85°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 88°
Wind
4 mph E
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
72°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSE
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

San Angelo

88°F Sunny Feels like 92°
Wind
5 mph SE
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
73°F A few passing clouds. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Robert Lee

84°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 88°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
73°F A few passing clouds. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSE
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

85°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 88°
Wind
5 mph ESE
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
72°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
12%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Mertzon

85°F Sunny Feels like 88°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
72°F A few passing clouds. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Eden

85°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 88°
Wind
4 mph E
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
72°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSE
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

KLST Weather

More KLST Weather

Last Week to Enter and Win!

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

KLST News

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.