KLST Afternoon Forecast: Tuesday, June 1st

The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for the Colorado River basin area south of Colorado City, above the Spence Reservoir.

The river, at the time of this writing, is currently at a stream stage of 11.68 feet, rising more than a half-foot per hour. At 12 feet, the river overflows its banks. Flood stage is 15 feet, the river is expected to crest at 16.6 feet.