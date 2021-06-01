KLST Afternoon Forecast: Tuesday, June 1st

For the rest of our day, we will have partly cloudy skies with temperatures reaching the upper 70s to low 80s. Humidity levels are expected to be a bit higher as well. Winds will be coming from the northeast 5-10 mph. Tonight, we will have mostly cloudy skies with lows in the 60s and winds will be relatively calm. Tomorrow will have early morning spotty showers as well as late night showers. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s and winds will be coming from the east up to 10 miles per hour. Late night showers into early Thursday morning are also possible, then warmer temperatures will be in the region heading to the weekend. Closer to triple digits possible next week Monday for highs.
San Angelo78°F Cloudy Feels like 80°
- Wind
- 3 mph N
- Humidity
- 50%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
62°F A few clouds. Low 62F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 6 mph ENE
- Precip
- 24%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Robert Lee76°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 76°
- Wind
- 5 mph NNW
- Humidity
- 57%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
62°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 62F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 6 mph E
- Precip
- 24%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Eldorado75°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 75°
- Wind
- 4 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 59%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
63°F Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
- Wind
- 5 mph E
- Precip
- 40%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Mertzon76°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 76°
- Wind
- 4 mph N
- Humidity
- 53%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
62°F Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low 62F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
- Wind
- 7 mph ESE
- Precip
- 39%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Eden75°F Cloudy Feels like 75°
- Wind
- 5 mph N
- Humidity
- 58%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
62°F A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 7 mph E
- Precip
- 24%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
San Angelo79°F Cloudy Feels like 80°
- Wind
- 3 mph N
- Humidity
- 49%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
63°F A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 6 mph E
- Precip
- 24%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Robert Lee76°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 76°
- Wind
- 5 mph NNW
- Humidity
- 57%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
62°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 62F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 6 mph E
- Precip
- 24%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Eldorado75°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 75°
- Wind
- 4 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 59%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
63°F Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
- Wind
- 5 mph E
- Precip
- 40%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Mertzon76°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 76°
- Wind
- 4 mph N
- Humidity
- 53%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
62°F Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low 62F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
- Wind
- 7 mph ESE
- Precip
- 39%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Eden75°F Cloudy Feels like 75°
- Wind
- 5 mph N
- Humidity
- 58%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
62°F A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 7 mph E
- Precip
- 24%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous