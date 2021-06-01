KLST Afternoon Forecast: Tuesday, June 1st

Weather

For the rest of our day, we will have partly cloudy skies with temperatures reaching the upper 70s to low 80s. Humidity levels are expected to be a bit higher as well. Winds will be coming from the northeast 5-10 mph. Tonight, we will have mostly cloudy skies with lows in the 60s and winds will be relatively calm. Tomorrow will have early morning spotty showers as well as late night showers. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s and winds will be coming from the east up to 10 miles per hour. Late night showers into early Thursday morning are also possible, then warmer temperatures will be in the region heading to the weekend. Closer to triple digits possible next week Monday for highs.

Cloudy

San Angelo

78°F Cloudy Feels like 80°
Wind
3 mph N
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 62F. Winds light and variable.
62°F A few clouds. Low 62F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph ENE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Robert Lee

76°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 76°
Wind
5 mph NNW
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 62F. Winds light and variable.
62°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 62F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph E
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Eldorado

75°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 75°
Wind
4 mph NNE
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
63°F Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
5 mph E
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Mertzon

76°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 76°
Wind
4 mph N
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low 62F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
62°F Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low 62F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
7 mph ESE
Precip
39%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Cloudy

Eden

75°F Cloudy Feels like 75°
Wind
5 mph N
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
62°F A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph E
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
