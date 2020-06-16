KLST Afternoon Forecast: Tuesday, June 16th

Afternoon spotty showers will be in the area until the the early evening hours. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s. Winds will pick up later today, coming from the southeast with speeds up to 25 mph. A few stray clouds tonight, with lows in the 60s. Tomorrow will have partly cloudy skies again, with highs back in 90s. And we will continue our warming trend as we get closer to the weekend, and triple digits can be expected for Father’s Day.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!