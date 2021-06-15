KLST Afternoon Forecast: Tuesday, June 15th

For the rest of our afternoon, we can expect plenty of sunny skies. A light breeze will continue to come in from the northeast around 5-10 mph, then increase later today around 10-15 mph from the east. Temperatures will be hitting the low to mid 90s for highs around the region. No surprise showers or storms. Tonight will give us clear skies with temperatures dropping to the 60s and 70s and winds will be relatively calm. Tomorrow will essentially be a carbon copy of today, with highs in the low to mid 90s for temperatures, winds from the east around 5-15 mph. We can also bank on having plenty of sunny skies as well. While the dew point is still in the 60s, we can expect a decrease in humidity levels as we progress through the week because of the dew point dropping to the 50s starting tomorrow. We continue to see an increase in opportunity for a tropical system to develop in the Gulf of Mexico. This system is mostly likely to be named Claudette, which is third on the list of Atlantic names for the 2021 year. This low pressure system is looking to develop into the tropical storm in the next few days, and is expected to move along the coast line up to Louisiana, before heading inland. We are not expected to have anything from this system in the Concho Valley, other than a slight change in wind directions.

