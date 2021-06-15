KLST Afternoon Forecast: Tuesday, June 15th

For the rest of our afternoon, we can expect plenty of sunny skies. A light breeze will continue to come in from the northeast around 5-10 mph, then increase later today around 10-15 mph from the east. Temperatures will be hitting the low to mid 90s for highs around the region. No surprise showers or storms. Tonight will give us clear skies with temperatures dropping to the 60s and 70s and winds will be relatively calm. Tomorrow will essentially be a carbon copy of today, with highs in the low to mid 90s for temperatures, winds from the east around 5-15 mph. We can also bank on having plenty of sunny skies as well. While the dew point is still in the 60s, we can expect a decrease in humidity levels as we progress through the week because of the dew point dropping to the 50s starting tomorrow. We continue to see an increase in opportunity for a tropical system to develop in the Gulf of Mexico. This system is mostly likely to be named Claudette, which is third on the list of Atlantic names for the 2021 year. This low pressure system is looking to develop into the tropical storm in the next few days, and is expected to move along the coast line up to Louisiana, before heading inland. We are not expected to have anything from this system in the Concho Valley, other than a slight change in wind directions.

Fair

San Angelo

93°F Fair Feels like 97°
Wind
9 mph NNE
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 69F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
69°F Clear skies. Low 69F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph E
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Robert Lee

91°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 95°
Wind
8 mph NE
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 69F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
69°F A clear sky. Low 69F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph E
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

92°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 93°
Wind
9 mph NE
Humidity
35%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 67F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
67°F Mostly clear. Low 67F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph E
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

Mertzon

91°F Fair Feels like 94°
Wind
9 mph NE
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 67F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
67°F Clear skies. Low 67F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph ESE
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

Eden

90°F Fair Feels like 92°
Wind
10 mph NE
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
68°F Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph ESE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

