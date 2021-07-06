KLST Afternoon Forecast: Tuesday, July 6th

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

For the rest of our day, we are looking at scattered showers and thunderstorms moving through the region. More of the heavier rainfall will be to the south and southeastern portions of the Concho Valley. Temperatures will hit the low to mid 80s for highs and winds will coming in from the east around 5-10 mph, with a slight burst of stronger wind speeds up to 15 miles per hour around 3-4 this afternoon. Otherwise, we are looking at partly cloudy skies after the rain showers. Tonight will give us partly cloudy skies with a few lingering showers. Temperatures will drop to the 60s and 70s for lows and winds will be on the calm side. Tomorrow will have a few showers to the southern part of the region, otherwise the rest of us are looking at partly cloudy skies. Winds will be coming in from the east up to 10 miles per hour and temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s for highs. We will be in the 90s as we get to the end of this week, and will maintain the low 90s for highs through the weekend. A cold front looks to be the cause of another drop in temperatures to kick off next week, and we are looking to drop back to the upper 70s to low 80s for highs on Monday with scattered showers and storms.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mostly Cloudy

San Angelo

81°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 86°
Wind
10 mph E
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
69°F A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph ENE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Robert Lee

76°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 76°
Wind
9 mph ENE
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
69°F Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph E
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Eldorado

81°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 84°
Wind
9 mph E
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
66°F Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph ENE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Mertzon

82°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 85°
Wind
10 mph ENE
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
67°F A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph E
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Eden

81°F Cloudy Feels like 85°
Wind
9 mph E
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
67°F Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph E
Precip
23%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

San Angelo

82°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 87°
Wind
10 mph E
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
69°F A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph ENE
Precip
22%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Robert Lee

76°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 76°
Wind
9 mph ENE
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
69°F Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph E
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Eldorado

81°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 84°
Wind
9 mph E
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
66°F Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph ENE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Mertzon

82°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 85°
Wind
10 mph ENE
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
67°F A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph E
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Eden

81°F Cloudy Feels like 85°
Wind
9 mph E
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
67°F Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph E
Precip
23%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

KLST Weather

More KLST Weather

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

KLST News

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.