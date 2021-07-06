KLST Afternoon Forecast: Tuesday, July 6th

For the rest of our day, we are looking at scattered showers and thunderstorms moving through the region. More of the heavier rainfall will be to the south and southeastern portions of the Concho Valley. Temperatures will hit the low to mid 80s for highs and winds will coming in from the east around 5-10 mph, with a slight burst of stronger wind speeds up to 15 miles per hour around 3-4 this afternoon. Otherwise, we are looking at partly cloudy skies after the rain showers. Tonight will give us partly cloudy skies with a few lingering showers. Temperatures will drop to the 60s and 70s for lows and winds will be on the calm side. Tomorrow will have a few showers to the southern part of the region, otherwise the rest of us are looking at partly cloudy skies. Winds will be coming in from the east up to 10 miles per hour and temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s for highs. We will be in the 90s as we get to the end of this week, and will maintain the low 90s for highs through the weekend. A cold front looks to be the cause of another drop in temperatures to kick off next week, and we are looking to drop back to the upper 70s to low 80s for highs on Monday with scattered showers and storms.

