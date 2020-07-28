KLST Afternoon Forecast: Tuesday, July 28th

We will continue to increase the amount of clouds in the area as we go through the afternoon hours. Highs will be in the 90s with winds from the south around 5-10 mph. Spotty showers could develop around the northeast portion of the Concho Valley area. Tonight, clearings skies with lows in the 70s. And tomorrow will start off a bit cloudy, with spotty showers in the afternoon in the northern half of the region. Looking ahead, we will have a sunny Thursday, then afternoon showers and possible storms could develop Saturday afternoon.
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!