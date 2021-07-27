KLST Afternoon Forecast: Tuesday, July 27th

As we continue through the rest of our afternoon hours, we are looking at an increase in cloud cover. Winds will shift once again later this afternoon, coming from the east around 5-10 mph. Temperatures will reach the upper 90s to low 100s for the region. As we head into the evening we are looking at scattered showers across the region. Lows will only drop to the low to mid 70s and winds will be on the calm side. As we head into tomorrow morning, more spotty showers and storms could move through the area, with highs in the low to mid 90s and winds will vary in direction up to ten miles per hour. A break from the clouds will come in the early afternoon, but more showers and storms look to move through in the evening hours. The rest of the week will have highs in the mid to upper 90s, then we will be back in the triple-digit heat for this upcoming weekend. More scattered showers and storms look to be favorable late Sunday night as well as late Monday over into Tuesday of next week.
San Angelo94°F Sunny Feels like 97°
- Wind
- 4 mph S
- Humidity
- 34%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
74°F Mostly cloudy skies. Low 74F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 9 mph ESE
- Precip
- 17%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Robert Lee94°F Sunny Feels like 96°
- Wind
- 4 mph WSW
- Humidity
- 33%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
74°F Mainly cloudy. Low 74F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 9 mph SE
- Precip
- 11%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Eldorado89°F Sunny Feels like 91°
- Wind
- 6 mph S
- Humidity
- 38%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
72°F Mainly cloudy. Low 72F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 8 mph SE
- Precip
- 15%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Mertzon93°F Sunny Feels like 94°
- Wind
- 5 mph S
- Humidity
- 32%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
73°F Mainly cloudy. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 10 mph SSE
- Precip
- 18%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Eden92°F Sunny Feels like 94°
- Wind
- 4 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 36%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
73°F Mostly cloudy skies. Low 73F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 8 mph SE
- Precip
- 18%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
