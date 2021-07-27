KLST Afternoon Forecast: Tuesday, July 27th

As we continue through the rest of our afternoon hours, we are looking at an increase in cloud cover. Winds will shift once again later this afternoon, coming from the east around 5-10 mph. Temperatures will reach the upper 90s to low 100s for the region. As we head into the evening we are looking at scattered showers across the region. Lows will only drop to the low to mid 70s and winds will be on the calm side. As we head into tomorrow morning, more spotty showers and storms could move through the area, with highs in the low to mid 90s and winds will vary in direction up to ten miles per hour. A break from the clouds will come in the early afternoon, but more showers and storms look to move through in the evening hours. The rest of the week will have highs in the mid to upper 90s, then we will be back in the triple-digit heat for this upcoming weekend. More scattered showers and storms look to be favorable late Sunday night as well as late Monday over into Tuesday of next week.