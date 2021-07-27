KLST Afternoon Forecast: Tuesday, July 27th

Weather

As we continue through the rest of our afternoon hours, we are looking at an increase in cloud cover. Winds will shift once again later this afternoon, coming from the east around 5-10 mph. Temperatures will reach the upper 90s to low 100s for the region. As we head into the evening we are looking at scattered showers across the region. Lows will only drop to the low to mid 70s and winds will be on the calm side. As we head into tomorrow morning, more spotty showers and storms could move through the area, with highs in the low to mid 90s and winds will vary in direction up to ten miles per hour. A break from the clouds will come in the early afternoon, but more showers and storms look to move through in the evening hours. The rest of the week will have highs in the mid to upper 90s, then we will be back in the triple-digit heat for this upcoming weekend. More scattered showers and storms look to be favorable late Sunday night as well as late Monday over into Tuesday of next week.

Sunny

San Angelo

94°F Sunny Feels like 97°
Wind
4 mph S
Humidity
34%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. Low 74F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
74°F Mostly cloudy skies. Low 74F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph ESE
Precip
17%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Robert Lee

94°F Sunny Feels like 96°
Wind
4 mph WSW
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly cloudy. Low 74F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
74°F Mainly cloudy. Low 74F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
11%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Eldorado

89°F Sunny Feels like 91°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly cloudy. Low 72F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
72°F Mainly cloudy. Low 72F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Mertzon

93°F Sunny Feels like 94°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
32%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly cloudy. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
73°F Mainly cloudy. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSE
Precip
18%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Eden

92°F Sunny Feels like 94°
Wind
4 mph SSW
Humidity
36%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. Low 73F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
73°F Mostly cloudy skies. Low 73F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
18%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

