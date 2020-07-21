KLST Afternoon Forecast: Tuesday, July 21st

We will start to increase cloud cover as we get through the afternoon hours. Spotty showers across the region can also be expected later today into the evening. Highs will be in the 90s, and winds will pick up speeds from the east up to 15 mph. Tonight, we will have partly cloudy skies with some spotty showers still lingering. Lows will be in the 70s. Tomorrow will have a mix of sun and clouds, with spotty afternoon showers and highs back in the 90s. This weekend we can expect scattered showers and possible thunderstorms in the area for Saturday and into Sunday morning with highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!