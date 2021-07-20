KLST Afternoon Forecast: Tuesday, July 20th

As we get through the rest of the afternoon hours, we are looking at a few clouds linger in the skies. Temperatures will climb to the 80s and 90s for highs around the Concho Valley. Winds will provide a nice little breeze from the northeast around 10-15 mph this afternoon as well. Tonight will provide partly cloudy skies with lows dropping to the 60s and 70s and winds will be relatively calm. As we get into the middle of this week, we will have partly cloudy skies through the day. Temperatures will be hitting the 80s and winds will be coming from the east up to ten miles per hour. A few light showers will be scattered around the region, but nothing major is expected from this little sprinkles. More spotty showers could develop Friday around the region as well, otherwise, we will continue to see more sunshine through the rest of the week. This upcoming weekend will feel more like our typical July weather, with temperatures in the upper 90s to triple digits, and plenty of sunshine. The only exception is we could feel the higher levels of moisture sticking around as we head into the end of the week and through the weekend.
San Angelo85°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 86°
- Wind
- 9 mph N
- Humidity
- 46%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
66°F Mainly clear skies. Low 66F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 12 mph ENE
- Precip
- 6%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Robert Lee84°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 85°
- Wind
- 11 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 45%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
67°F Mostly clear. Low 67F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 11 mph ENE
- Precip
- 8%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Eldorado84°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 86°
- Wind
- 13 mph N
- Humidity
- 44%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
66°F Mostly clear. Low 66F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 10 mph ENE
- Precip
- 11%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Mertzon83°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 84°
- Wind
- 12 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 47%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
66°F Clear skies. Low around 65F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 12 mph ENE
- Precip
- 9%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Eden82°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 84°
- Wind
- 12 mph N
- Humidity
- 50%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
65°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low near 65F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 11 mph ENE
- Precip
- 9%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
San Angelo85°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 87°
- Wind
- 8 mph N
- Humidity
- 46%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
67°F Mainly clear skies. Low 67F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 12 mph ENE
- Precip
- 6%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Robert Lee84°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 85°
- Wind
- 11 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 45%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
67°F Mostly clear. Low 67F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 11 mph ENE
- Precip
- 8%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Eldorado84°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 86°
- Wind
- 13 mph N
- Humidity
- 44%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
66°F Mostly clear. Low 66F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 10 mph ENE
- Precip
- 11%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Mertzon83°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 84°
- Wind
- 12 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 47%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
66°F Clear skies. Low around 65F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 12 mph ENE
- Precip
- 9%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Eden82°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 84°
- Wind
- 12 mph N
- Humidity
- 50%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
65°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low near 65F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 11 mph ENE
- Precip
- 9%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous