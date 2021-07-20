KLST Afternoon Forecast: Tuesday, July 20th

As we get through the rest of the afternoon hours, we are looking at a few clouds linger in the skies. Temperatures will climb to the 80s and 90s for highs around the Concho Valley. Winds will provide a nice little breeze from the northeast around 10-15 mph this afternoon as well. Tonight will provide partly cloudy skies with lows dropping to the 60s and 70s and winds will be relatively calm. As we get into the middle of this week, we will have partly cloudy skies through the day. Temperatures will be hitting the 80s and winds will be coming from the east up to ten miles per hour. A few light showers will be scattered around the region, but nothing major is expected from this little sprinkles. More spotty showers could develop Friday around the region as well, otherwise, we will continue to see more sunshine through the rest of the week. This upcoming weekend will feel more like our typical July weather, with temperatures in the upper 90s to triple digits, and plenty of sunshine. The only exception is we could feel the higher levels of moisture sticking around as we head into the end of the week and through the weekend.

Close Modal Submit Photo or Video Title Name Email Description (optional) Submit Photo or Video