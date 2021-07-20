KLST Afternoon Forecast: Tuesday, July 20th

Weather

As we get through the rest of the afternoon hours, we are looking at a few clouds linger in the skies. Temperatures will climb to the 80s and 90s for highs around the Concho Valley. Winds will provide a nice little breeze from the northeast around 10-15 mph this afternoon as well. Tonight will provide partly cloudy skies with lows dropping to the 60s and 70s and winds will be relatively calm. As we get into the middle of this week, we will have partly cloudy skies through the day. Temperatures will be hitting the 80s and winds will be coming from the east up to ten miles per hour. A few light showers will be scattered around the region, but nothing major is expected from this little sprinkles. More spotty showers could develop Friday around the region as well, otherwise, we will continue to see more sunshine through the rest of the week. This upcoming weekend will feel more like our typical July weather, with temperatures in the upper 90s to triple digits, and plenty of sunshine. The only exception is we could feel the higher levels of moisture sticking around as we head into the end of the week and through the weekend.

Mostly Cloudy

San Angelo

85°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 86°
Wind
9 mph N
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 66F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
66°F Mainly clear skies. Low 66F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph ENE
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Robert Lee

84°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 85°
Wind
11 mph NNE
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 67F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
67°F Mostly clear. Low 67F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph ENE
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

84°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 86°
Wind
13 mph N
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 66F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
66°F Mostly clear. Low 66F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph ENE
Precip
11%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Mertzon

83°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 84°
Wind
12 mph NNE
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 65F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
66°F Clear skies. Low around 65F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph ENE
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Eden

82°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 84°
Wind
12 mph N
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low near 65F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
65°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low near 65F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph ENE
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

