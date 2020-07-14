KLST Afternoon Forecast: Tuesday, July 14th

An excessive heat warning remains in effect for the Concho Valley region until seven tonight, however, with hot temperatures tomorrow, we could see that warning extended into tomorrow. Highs will be reaching 110 for many areas, breaking record highs across much of the region. Winds will be breezy from the south with speeds up to 30 mph this afternoon. Plenty of sunshine can be expected later today. More clouds will be coming in tomorrow morning, and highs will start to decrease as we get through the week and into the weekend, dropping down to the 90s for highs by this upcoming Sunday.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!