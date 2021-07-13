KLST Afternoon Forecast: Tuesday, July 13th

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

For the rest of our afternoon hours, we are looking at plenty of sunshine across the Concho Valley region. Temperatures will be reaching the low 90s for most of the area. Winds will be coming from the south around 5-10 mph, then increasing a bit from the southeast up to 15 miles per hour. As we head into the evening hours, we are looking at mostly clear skies with lows dropping to the 60s and 70s and winds will be coming from the south around 5-15 mph. Tomorrow will be similar to today, with highs in the low to mid 90s, winds from the south up to 15 miles per hour and a few clouds through the day. We will continue to have warmer temperatures around the region, getting closer to the upper 90s by the end of the week and into the weekend. Sunny skies for the next few days will help dry up areas with an excessive amount of water. We are looking to get more spotty showers late Friday overnight into Saturday. Mostly sunny skies will kick off next week on Monday, but late night clouds will turn to showers and possible storms around the region as we head overnight into Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Fair

San Angelo

88°F Fair Feels like 91°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 70F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
70°F Clear skies. Low near 70F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSE
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

Robert Lee

85°F Fair Feels like 88°
Wind
10 mph SSE
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
69°F Clear skies. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

86°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 87°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
70°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

Mertzon

86°F Fair Feels like 87°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
69°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSE
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Eden

86°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 87°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
69°F Clear skies. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

San Angelo

88°F Fair Feels like 91°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
70°F A clear sky. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSE
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

Robert Lee

85°F Fair Feels like 88°
Wind
10 mph SSE
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
69°F Clear skies. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

86°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 87°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
70°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

Mertzon

86°F Fair Feels like 87°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
69°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSE
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Eden

86°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 87°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
69°F Clear skies. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

KLST Weather

More KLST Weather

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

KLST News

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.