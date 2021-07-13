KLST Afternoon Forecast: Tuesday, July 13th

For the rest of our afternoon hours, we are looking at plenty of sunshine across the Concho Valley region. Temperatures will be reaching the low 90s for most of the area. Winds will be coming from the south around 5-10 mph, then increasing a bit from the southeast up to 15 miles per hour. As we head into the evening hours, we are looking at mostly clear skies with lows dropping to the 60s and 70s and winds will be coming from the south around 5-15 mph. Tomorrow will be similar to today, with highs in the low to mid 90s, winds from the south up to 15 miles per hour and a few clouds through the day. We will continue to have warmer temperatures around the region, getting closer to the upper 90s by the end of the week and into the weekend. Sunny skies for the next few days will help dry up areas with an excessive amount of water. We are looking to get more spotty showers late Friday overnight into Saturday. Mostly sunny skies will kick off next week on Monday, but late night clouds will turn to showers and possible storms around the region as we head overnight into Tuesday.

