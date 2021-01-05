KLST Afternoon Forecast: Tuesday, January 5th

As we continue through the rest of the day, we will have an increase in clouds, with highs reaching the 60s and 70s and winds from the north up to 15 mph. Tonight, we will have mostly cloudy skies, which will keep our overnight lows a bit warmer, staying in the 40s, and calm winds. Tomorrow will have a cold front push through in the morning, and highs will only reach the 50s and a bit into the 60s for the region. Winds will be coming from the northwest around 10-20 mph. Skies are expected to clear out. Average temperatures will stick around for the remainder of the week, but another cold front Sunday will drop us another 10-15 degrees for highs.
Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo
Skylive Cameras
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!