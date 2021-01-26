KLST Afternoon Forecast: Tuesday, January 26th

Going through the rest of our Tuesday, we will have a bit of a breeze in the afternoon hours, coming from the northwest around 10-15 mph. We will still have plenty of sunny skies and highs will be in the 60s and 70s around the region. Tonight, a few clouds could come into the area, lows will drop to the 30s and winds will be coming from the west around 5-15 mph. Tomorrow, winds will shift a bit, coming from the north around 5-15 mph, with highs in the 50s and morning sunshine will eventually become cloudy skies later in the evening hours. Clouds will stick around through Thursday and Friday, but will clear out as we get through the weekend and head into next week.

