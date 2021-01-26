KLST Afternoon Forecast: Tuesday, January 26th

Going through the rest of our Tuesday, we will have a bit of a breeze in the afternoon hours, coming from the northwest around 10-15 mph. We will still have plenty of sunny skies and highs will be in the 60s and 70s around the region. Tonight, a few clouds could come into the area, lows will drop to the 30s and winds will be coming from the west around 5-15 mph. Tomorrow, winds will shift a bit, coming from the north around 5-15 mph, with highs in the 50s and morning sunshine will eventually become cloudy skies later in the evening hours. Clouds will stick around through Thursday and Friday, but will clear out as we get through the weekend and head into next week.
Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo
Skylive Cameras
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!