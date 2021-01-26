KLST Afternoon Forecast: Tuesday, January 26th

A windy start to the week with winds that were between 15 to 20 miles per hour. Strong gusts in town got to 47 miles per hour. Highs got to the mid 60s across the Concho Valley. Overnight lows get down to the upper 30s with winds dying down. One more day of mid 60s before a weak front cools us down. Wednesday is our coolest day with upper 50s and lows getting close to freezing.

The end of the week we slowly warm up back into the 60s. Friday is another windy day with 10 to 15 miles per hour. Saturday could have highs get close to low 70s. Sunday cool air comes back behind a weak front with 60s for highs.