KLST Afternoon Forecast: Tuesday, January 19th

Cloudy skies will continue to stick around for the rest of our Tuesday, with temperatures only getting into the upper 40s to low 50s, and winds will be a bit breezy from the northeast up to 20 miles per hour. A few spotty showers could become present today, but nothing major will accumulate. Tonight, clouds will stick around, lows will be in the 30s and 40s and winds from the northeast will be coming in around 5-15 mph. Tomorrow morning will see the heavier rain showers, with some areas possibly getting up to an inch of rainfall total. Clouds will stick around, and highs will be in the 50s. A break from rainy days could happen Friday and Saturday, and temperatures will continue to warm back up to the 60s, possibly reaching the 70s by Sunday.
Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo
Skylive Cameras
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!