KLST Afternoon Forecast: Tuesday, January 12th

Cloudy skies will stick around for the rest of the day. Temperatures will be a bit warmer, with highs in the low to mid 50s across the region, but we’re still a bit below average. Winds will be more on the lighter side as well, coming from the west around 5-10 mph. Tonight, lows will drop to the 20s and 30s, with decreasing clouds and winds from the south around 5-10 mph. Tomorrow will give us plenty of sunshine, with highs expected to be in the 60s and winds from the southwest around 5-15 mph. We will continue to feel the 50s and 60s for highs for the rest of the week, but another cold front is looking more promising for this upcoming Sunday, and could drop our temperatures around 15-25 degrees.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!